What’s the best affordable EV for commuting and country driving?

The Kia EV6 has been one of the most popular EVs on sale in Ireland in the past few years, so there are lots to choose from.

I currently have a petrol VW T-Cross, and I’m looking to make the switch to [an] electric car. I recently got a Garo 7.4 charger installed at home, and I’m wondering what the best used electric car is for long journeys. I travel to Dublin every day and do a round trip of 130km per day driving to Balbriggan and back. I would also do a lot of rural driving too. What car would be suitable for motorway and rural journeys. I’m not a fan of Teslas. – R McCann, Louth

Well, you’ve ticked the first and arguably most important box when it comes to electric motoring by getting a home charger.

That not only makes life far more convenient, in that you can hook up to the charger in the evening and start each morning with a full battery, but also far more affordable. Recent price rises for public charging have pushed the cost of using chargers when you’re out and about to almost parity with petrol and diesel costs, which is not a comfortable position.

Charging at home, though, especially if you’re on a decent night rate, can slash your fuel bills, potentially by two-thirds, or even more if you fit some solar panels.

Your regular 130km round trip is an easy one for almost any current EV. Even our current little favourite, the Hyundai Inster, could do that and still have 150km of real-world range left in the battery when you get home.

However, you specifically want a car for longer journeys, and for rural driving. How about a Kia EV6? It’s been one of the most popular EVs on sale in Ireland in the past few years, so there are lots to choose from.

We found a 2022 model, with a claimed range of more than 500km (and a real-world range, in our experience, of between 400-450km) for €29,950 with some of its original factory warranty left to run and plenty of headroom in its original battery warranty too. It’s even from a Kia main dealer, so you should be buying with plenty of peace of mind.

The EV6 has an excellent combination of comfort and refinement for your motorway runs, but it also feels precise and taut to drive on country roads. The only potential downside is that it’s a bit on the wide side if you’re heading up the back of the Naul or down the coast road to Rush. So maybe we can find something a little slimmer-hipped.

How about a Renault Megane E-Tech? It’s more compact than the Kia, but still roomy and very comfortable on the road, plus it has an excellent infotainment system that combines a big screen with plenty of helpful physical buttons.

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A claimed 450km range translates to about 400km in real-world driving, and the Megane has nice, sharp steering for those country corners. We’ve found several 2024-2025 versions for sale for around the €30,000 mark, so you’re getting a very recent car for a similar budget to the Kia.

A final good option is the MG4 EV, a mid-size hatchback with sharp handling for those twisty roads. It’s not as refined overall as either the Renault or the Kia, but it’s the value option here. The long range model has similar overall performance to the Megane, but there is an extended range version with a bigger battery which can run for a claimed 577km on one charge (although that’s a harder model to track down).

Prices start from as little as €16,900 for a 2022 model, but we’d be inclined to spend a bit more and buy the nicest one possible, as there have been some reliability issues, especially with the air conditioning and awkward touchscreen.

Just remember, with any used electric car purchase, to insist on seeing a full battery health check before you consider the car, and if any seller baulks at agreeing to a battery health check, walk away from the deal.

A full service history is a must too, and check the condition of the tyres carefully, as EVs tend to wear their tyres out quicker than a petrol or diesel car.