Iranian spokesperson says US peace strategy is ‘more of an American wish-list’

Main Points

The US and Iran are closing in on a one-page memo to end the war, according to officials

Oil prices edged up slightly on Thursday after a drop on Wednesday

US secretary of state Marco Rubio will meet Pope Leo on Thursday as Trump continues a ​series of disparaging attacks on Catholic leader

Key Reads

When a “pause” becomes an ending: Trump tries to bring Iran war to a close

Iran war reveals globalisation’s invisible workforce

Israeli army strikes southern Beirut suburbs

Collapsed rubble is pictured today atop a building following an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday in the Haret Hreik neighbourhood of Beirut's southern suburbs. Photograph by AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli army carried out a strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Wednesday, the first in the vicinity of the Lebanese capital since a fragile ceasefire came into effect last month.

The assault in Dahiyeh was intended to kill a Hizbullah commander. There has been no official confirmation of his death.

The ⁠strike ​was the first ​to hit Beirut’s ‌suburbs since the April ​16th ceasefire, although hostilities in ⁠the south ⁠of ​Lebanon have not halted.

Maersk first-quarter profit beats forecasts

A cargo ship carrying containers from Maersk photographed sailing through the Panama Canal. Photograph by Martin Bernetti/AFP via Getty Images

Danish shipping group Maersk posted first-quarter operating profits slightly above analyst ‌forecasts on Thursday and kept its full-year earnings guidance unchanged.

Underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, ​and amortisation (EBITDA) for the January-March period came in at $1.73 billion (€1.47bn), compared to a median forecast of $1.66 billion (€1.41bn) in a company-provided poll of 10 analysts.

Maersk, which is often seen ​as a bellwether for global trade, still projects global container volume growth of between 2 per cent and ⁠4 per cent this year.

“We’ve seen strong demand across most regions this ‌quarter, supporting ‌robust ​volume growth in our three business segments,” chief executive Vincent Clerc said in a statement.

The first quarter does ⁠not capture the Middle ​East war’s full impact on global supply ​chains as the conflict began on February 28th. The war has disrupted shipping routes across the region after Iran closed ⁠the Strait of Hormuz ⁠to commercial ​traffic, pushing up costs such as fuel. - Reuters

Tehran deploys new legal framework as it hangs 14 men in two weeks

Tehran has stepped up hangings of people accused over anti-government unrest earlier this year or of working with foreign forces, deploying a new legal framework in the wave of politically linked executions, the Financial Times reports.

At least 28 men have been executed since March 18th, at the height of the US-Israeli war on Iran, according to official accounts in state media. Half of those were killed over the past two weeks as the pace of hangings accelerated following a fragile ceasefire in the conflict.

Many were accused of collaborating with the enemy or killing members of the security forces during unrest in January, when the Islamic republic faced its biggest anti-regime protests in years. Others were accused of spying for Israel during the war.

At least 11 of the 28 men were hanged without being charged with killing anyone or engaging in armed struggle, state media records showed. They were largely charged with carrying large knives as an act of intimidation, attacking police stations to grab weapons or setting fire to state property.

Their deaths followed a new law ratified last year that increased penalties for espionage-related offences after Israel’s 12-day war with Iran in June 2025, the FT reports.

Iran had already stepped up executions last year — carrying out more than 1,000 between the start of the year and late September, according to Amnesty International, the highest rate in at least 15 years — fuelled by attempts to quash dissent and a surge in executions for drug offences, Amnesty said.

Read the full story here.

Oil prices edge up again after Wednesday’s dip

Oil ‌prices rose over $1 (€0.85) on Thursday, rebounding from the previous day’s sharp losses, as investors weighed the prospects of a Middle East peace deal succeeding.

Brent crude futures were up ​78 cents (€0.66), or 0.8 per cent, at $102.05 (€86.84) a barrel at 5am. US West Texas Intermediate gained 76 cents (€0.64), or 0.8 per cent, to $95.84 (€81.56) a barrel.

Both benchmarks slumped more than 7 per cent on Wednesday, hitting two-week lows on optimism over a possible end to the Middle East war. They pared losses, however, after US president Donald Trump said it was “too ​soon” for face-to-face talks with Tehran and a senior Iranian lawmaker said the US proposal was more of a wish list than a reality.

“While peace negotiations are likely ⁠to continue at least until next week’s US-China summit, the outlook beyond that remains uncertain,” said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist ‌of Nissan ‌Securities ​Investment, a unit of Nissan Securities.

Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping are scheduled to meet next week. - Reuters

Rubio to meet Pope Leo after Trump’s personalised attacks

US secretary of state Marco Rubio will meet Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Thursday, in a potentially fraught encounter as president Donald Trump has continued a ​series of disparaging attacks on the Catholic leader over the Iran war.

Rubio, who also serves as Trump’s national security adviser, was due to arrive at the Vatican’s Apostolic Palace around 10.15am (Irish time) for the visit, the first between the pope and a Trump cabinet official in nearly a year.

The ​closed-door meeting is expected to last about a half-hour, after which Rubio will also meet the Vatican’s top diplomat, Italian cardinal Pietro Parolin.

Leo, the first US ⁠pope, drew Trump’s ire after becoming a firm critic of the US-Israeli war on Iran and the Trump administration’s ‌hardline ‌anti-immigration ​policies.

The president has kept up an unprecedented series of public attacks on the pope in recent weeks, drawing a backlash from Christian leaders across the political spectrum.

On Monday, Trump falsely suggested ⁠the pope believed it was okay for Iran ​to obtain nuclear weapons and said Leo was “endangering a lot ​of Catholics” by opposing the war.

Leo told journalists after the latest attack that he was spreading the Christian message of ‌peace. The pope also firmly rejected the idea that ​he supported nuclear weapons, which the Catholic Church teaches are immoral.

“The mission of the Church is to preach the ⁠Gospel, to preach peace,” said the pope. “The Church has ⁠spoken out for years against ​all nuclear arms, on that there is no doubt.” - Reuters

‘More wish-list than reality’: Iran’s verdict on Trump’s peace strategy

United States president Donald Trump predicted a swift end to the war with Iran as ‌Tehran considered a US peace proposal that sources said would formally end the conflict while leaving unresolved key US demands that Iran suspend its nuclear programme and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

An Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson cited ​by Iran’s Isna news agency said Tehran would convey its response, while Iranian lawmaker Ebrahim Rezaei, a spokesperson for parliament’s powerful foreign policy and national security committee, described the proposal as “more of an American wish-list than a reality.”

“They want to make a deal. We’ve had very good talks over the last 24 hours, and it’s very possible that we’ll make a deal,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, saying later “it’ll be ​over quickly”.

Trump has repeatedly played up the prospect of an agreement to end the war that started on February 28th, so far without success.

The two sides remain at odds over a variety of difficult issues, such as ⁠Iran’s nuclear ambitions and its control of the Strait of Hormuz, which before the war handled one-fifth of the world’s oil and gas supply.

A Pakistani source ‌and ‌another ​source briefed on the mediation said an agreement was close on a one-page memorandum that would formally end the conflict. That would kick off discussions to unblock shipping through the strait, lift US sanctions on Iran and set curbs on Iran’s nuclear programme, the sources ⁠said.

Operation Trust Me Bro failed. Now back to routine with Operation Fauxios. — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) May 6, 2026

Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf appeared to mock reports that indicated ​the two sides were close, writing on social media in English: “Operation Trust Me Bro ​failed.” - Reuters