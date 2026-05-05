US ship is escorted through the Strait of Hormuz. Is this a breakthrough?

Vessels are pictured anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas in southern Iran. Photograph: Getty Images

Washington has initiated “Project Freedom”, an attempt to allow shipping to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and Oman and is regarded as the most important chokepoint in the flow of energy exports from the Gulf.

The strait has been virtually closed since the US and Israel began attacks on Iran on February 28th. Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has ⁠effectively closed the vital waterway with threats of mines, drones, missiles and fast-attack craft, while the United States has responded by blockading Iranian ports. This has caused price rises around the world.

The US says a vessel made it out of Hormuz on Monday under US protection. Is this a breakthrough?

No. Denmark’s shipping company Maersk confirmed that one of its ships had sailed through the strait. But this represents one vessel from the 2,000 which the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) estimates are stranded in the Gulf. Meanwhile, Iran and the US have been exchanging fire in the Gulf.

Has the US had to fight off attempted attacks against trapped ships?

While the IMO has recorded 19 Iranian attacks on vessels, killing 10 seafarers and injuring eight, the US navy has confined its response to destroying 16 Iranian minelayers and monitoring the situation in the area.

What is the extent of US military protection for the trapped vessels?

The US navy has sent at least two guided-missile destroyers through the strait into the Gulf to defend trapped ships. To implement this operation, the US has deployed 15,000 military personnel and more than 100 land and sea-based manned aircraft, surveillance drones, and Apache helicopters.

Will this encourage shipowners and captains to attempt to cross the strait?

Probably not. They are likely to be dissuaded by insurers who are reluctant to take on the risk of attacks on tankers and cargo ships.

Does drone and fast-boat attacks suggest Iran still has the power to strike?

Yes. Iran has large stocks of home-made drones and possesses several thousand fast boats. Its medium range ballistic missiles have compelled the USS Tripoli, carrying some 2,200 marines, and the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to stay in the Arabian Sea rather than approach the Strait of Hormuz.

Have there been any developments on a European-led alliance to escort ships?

Yes. Europe plans to establish a multinational naval mission to defend ships targeted by Iranian drones, missiles, and fast-attack boats. France and Britain have taken the lead in this effort.

[ UAE restricts airspace after Iranian missile and drone attacksOpens in new window ]

What is the impact on energy prices in the US?

Although the US produces 83 per cent of domestic energy consumption and exports oil and liquefied natural gas, oil prices are set globally. The cost of petrol in the US has risen by 42 per cent and diesel prices have increased by 52 per cent. Electricity, largely powered by gas, has risen by about 5 per cent.