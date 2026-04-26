Trump calls off Iran peace talks, claiming ‘we have all the cards, they have none’

Trump has scrapped a visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff (right) and Jared Kushner. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Hopes of reviving peace ‌efforts in the US-Israeli war with Iran receded on Sunday as Iran’s foreign minister returned to Pakistan despite the absence of US counterparts. US president Donald Trump had told his envoys not to resume ​talks.

While Abbas Araghchi continued to shuttle between mediating countries over the weekend, Trump scrapped a visit to Islamabad by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

US forces removed security equipment from the city, Pakistani government sources said, signalling that any US delegation was unlikely to return for negotiations soon.

A ceasefire has paused full-scale fighting in the conflict, which began with ​US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Despite this, no agreement has been reached on terms to end a war that has killed thousands, driven up oil prices, fuelled inflation and darkened the outlook ⁠for global growth.

Tehran has largely closed the Strait of Hormuz, which normally carries a fifth of global oil shipments, while Washington has ‌imposed ‌a ​blockade of Iran’s ports.

After holding talks in Pakistan, Araghchi flew to Oman – another mediator in the war – where he met the country’s leader, Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, on Sunday.

They discussed security in the strait and Araghchi called ⁠for a regional security framework free of interference, according to ​Iran’s foreign ministry.

Araghchi later returned to Islamabad, Iranian state media reported. Pakistani government ​sources said he would hold talks with the country’s leadership before heading to Moscow.

Speaking in Florida before being ‌rushed out of the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner ​in Washington, Trump said he cancelled his envoys’ visit due to too much travel and expense for what he considered an inadequate Iranian offer.

Iran “offered ⁠a lot, but not enough”, Trump said.

An earlier round of ⁠talks in Islamabad – in which ​US vice president JD Vance led the US delegation opposite Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf – ended without agreement.

After the latest diplomatic trip was called off, two US Air Force C-17s carrying security staff, equipment and vehicles used to protect US officials flew out of Pakistan, two Pakistani government sources told Reuters on Sunday.

Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian told Pakistani prime minister Shehbaz Sharif by phone that Tehran would not enter “imposed negotiations” under threats or blockade, according to a statement from the Iranian government.

He said the United States should first remove obstacles, including its maritime blockade, before negotiators could begin laying the groundwork for a settlement.

Writing on Truth Social before the shooting ‌at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, ⁠Trump said there was “tremendous infighting and confusion” within Iran’s leadership.

“Nobody knows who is in charge, including them,” he posted. “Also, we have all the cards, they have none! If they want to talk, all they have to do is call!!!”

Pezeshkian said last week ‌there were “no hardliners or moderates” in Tehran and that the country stood united behind its supreme leader.

The war has destabilised the Middle East. Iran has struck its Gulf neighbours, while conflict ​between Israel and Iran-backed Hizbullah in Lebanon has been reignited.

Israel’s military issued new evacuation orders for southern Lebanon ​on Sunday, ordering residents to leave seven towns beyond the “buffer zone” it occupied before a ceasefire that has failed to bring a full halt to hostilities.

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