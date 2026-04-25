US envoys travel to Pakistan for peace talks; Iran says direct negotiations not planned

Main points

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the ‌US

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on X that Iranian officials did not plan to meet with US representatives

Update comes after White House said US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were on their way to Islamabad

Key reads

US delegation leave for Pakistan peace talks

Iran’s foreign ministry spokesperson said on X that Iranian officials did not plan to meet with US representatives, even though US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner planned to travel to Islamabad. Iran’s concerns would be conveyed to Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

Speaking before the Iranian ​foreign ministry’s statement, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Witkoff and Kushner would leave for Pakistan on Saturday morning for talks with Araqchi. - Reuters

Iran’s foreign minister arrived in Islamabad on Friday for US peace talks

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi arrived in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on Friday to discuss proposals for restarting peace talks with the ‌US, offering some hope for an end to the eight-week war that has killed thousands and sown turmoil in global markets, Reuters reports.

US president Donald Trump told Reuters on Friday that Iran plans to make an offer aimed at satisfying US demands, but said he did not yet know what the offer entailed.

When asked ​who the US was negotiating with, Trump said: “I don’t want to say that, but we’re dealing with the people that are in charge now.”