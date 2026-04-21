US-Iran peace talks on hold as ceasefire nears end

Plans for US vice-president JD Vance to visit Pakistan for fresh talks are on hold after officials said Tehran failed to respond to US positions. Photograph: Jacquelyn Martin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A second round of talks between the United States and Iran has been put on hold as a fragile 14-day ceasefire approaches its deadline on Wednesday with no deal in sight.

US vice-president JD Vance’s plans to visit Pakistan for fresh talks were put on hold on Tuesday after officials said Tehran had failed to respond to US positions. Iran, for its part, said it had not yet decided whether to resume talks with the United States.

With the two-week truce set to expire, it was unclear what steps, if any, Iran or the United States would take next, and talks could resume at a moment’s notice.

Pakistan, which hosted the first round of talks earlier this month, has been exerting pressure on Iran to send negotiators to the country on Wednesday, the day the two-week ceasefire ends, in an attempt to end the Middle East war that has caused chaos in global energy markets.

While Pakistan urged ‌Washington and Tehran to ⁠extend the truce, US president Donald Trump rejected the call, telling CNBC that he expected to resume bombing Iran.

“I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with,” he said. “We’re ready to go. The military is raring to go.”

Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who is expected to head the Iranian delegation if and when peace talks resume, said Tehran would not attend negotiations under threat, warning they were “prepared to reveal new cards on the battlefield”.

An anti-US and anti-Israel mural in Tehran. Photograph: Atta Kenare/AFP/Getty Images

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei also raised doubts over the future of peace talks. “We went to this negotiation with good faith and sense of seriousness, but you have a negotiating party that has shown its lack of seriousness, lack of good faith,” he said.

Only three ships sailed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday as the US continued to blockade Iranian ports and Iran maintained its closure of the strategic waterway. The strait handles about one-fifth of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas supply.

Before the US and Israel’s war on Iran began on February 28th, more than 130 ships a day passed through the channel.

The Pentagon reported on Tuesday that US forces also seized a sanctioned tanker in the Indo-Pacific region, as part of efforts to disrupt the movement of vessels aiding Iran.

International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol said the Middle East war has created the worst energy crisis ever faced by the world. He added that it will take about two years to recover the energy output lost in the region.

European airlines have warned of imminent jet fuel shortages as a result of the conflict and blockage of the strait. ⁠About 75 per cent Europe’s jet fuel supply comes from the Middle East.

Trump, in a social media post, urged Iran to release eight women who were reportedly sentenced by the regime to death by hanging.

In Lebanon, Israeli fighter jets conducted two air strikes in the south, for the first time since the 10-day ceasefire between Israel and Hizbullah came into effect on Friday.

Buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on Tuesday. Photograph: Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP/Getty Images

Israel said Hizbullah militants were killed in the strikes, which occurred close to the so-called yellow line boundary, some 8-10km north of the Israeli border.

Israeli defence minister Israel Katz said Lebanon’s Shia community would “pay with the loss of homes and territory” due to Hizbullah’s actions, drawing comparisons to the destruction in Gaza, reiterating recent statements suggesting Israel could retain areas in south Lebanon it has occupied.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces announced it will remove from combat duty the soldier who smashed a statue of Jesus in the south Lebanon Christian village of Debel and a second soldier who filmed the act. Both soldiers will also serve 30 days of military detention, the army said.