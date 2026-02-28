Live updates: US and Israel attack Iran

Main Points

The US and Israel have attacked Iran, following months of rising regional tensions.

US president Donald Trump said the US military has launched “major combat operations” in Iran, saying the country had attempted to rebuild its nuclear programme.

Blasts have been heard across multiple Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran and Isfahan.

Israeli military says barrage of missiles has been launched towards Israel

At around 8.10am Irish time, the Israeli military said it had “identified missiles launched from Iran” towards Israel, adding: “Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat.”

The US embassy in Jerusalem, meanwhile, has said all government employees and their family members have been directed to shelter in place until further notice.

❗️An additional barrage of missiles was launched toward Israel.



The Aerial Defense Array is currently identifying and intercepting threats. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) February 28, 2026

The US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday, pushing the Middle East into a renewed military confrontation.

The strikes followed months of rising regional tensions amid threats by US president Donald Trump to attack if Iran pressed ahead with its ​nuclear and ballistic missile programmes.

In a video shared on social media, Trump said the US military had launched “major combat operations” in Iran, saying the country had attempted to rebuild its nuclear programme.

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz said Israel had launched a “pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove ⁠threats to the state of Israel".

Blasts have been heard across multiple Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran and Isfahan in central Iran.