Israel steps up strikes on southern Lebanon aimed at blocking Hizbullah revival

Flames and smoke erupt from the site of an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the southern Lebanese village of Tair Filsay on November 19th. Photograph: Muhammad Zanaty/AFP via Getty

The Israeli military stepped up air strikes in south Lebanon on Wednesday, killing at least one person as it pressed a campaign of near-daily attacks which it says is designed to block a military revival by Iran-backed Hizbullah in the border area.

Israel has accused Hizbullah of trying to rearm since a US-backed ceasefire its war with Hizbullah last year. The group says it has abided by requirements for it to end its military presence in the border region near Israel, and for the Lebanese army to deploy there.

On Wednesday, residents fled after Israel issued warnings on social media identifying buildings it planned to strike in four villages in the south, saying it was attacking Hizbullah military infrastructure.

Strikes on the villages – Deir Kifa, Chehour, Aainata and Tayr Filsay – sent thick plumes of smoke into the air.

Earlier in the day, one person was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern village of Al-Tiri, the Lebanese health ministry said. The Israeli military said it had killed a Hizbullah member who was working to “re-establish Hizbullah’s readiness in the area”.

On Tuesday, Israel carried out one of its deadliest strikes in Lebanon since last year’s war with Hizbullah, killing 13 people in a Palestinian refugee camp near the southern city of Sidon, the Lebanese health ministry said.

On Wednesday, first aid responders search for human remains in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on the Ain al-Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees, near Sidon, the previous night. Photograph: Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty

The Israeli military said that it struck a compound in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp used by the Palestinian militant group Hamas to carry out attacks on Israel.

Hamas said Israel’s claim was “pure fabrication”, and that there were no military establishments in refugee camps.

A Hamas official told Reuters on Wednesday that none of the group’s members were among the dead.

Under the terms of the truce brokered by the US and France, Lebanon’s armed forces were to confiscate “all unauthorised arms”, beginning in the area south of the Litani river – the zone closest to Israel.

Hizbullah secretary general Naim Qassem has said the agreement only applies to the area south of the Litani rather than all Lebanon. Lebanon says Israel has violated the agreement by continuing to occupy positions in Lebanon’s south. – Reuters

