What the proposed Gaza security force means: Troops, timetables and governance

Hamas militants guard an area where they are searching for the bodies of hostages with the help of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Gaza City on Monday. Photograph: Omar Al-Qattaa/AFP/Getty Images

The United States has proposed a UN Security Council resolution for the establishment of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza.

Which countries would contribute troops to the force?

Turkey, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Qatar and Azerbaijan has so far indicated that they will provide troops. Their support is conditional on resolving disputes over the force’s mandate, including the question of US military leadership, its relationship with the Palestinian civil police force and a timetable for Israeli military withdrawal.

What will be the mandate of the ISF?

It will be tasked with taking over security, assisting with governance and assuming “additional tasks as may be necessary in support of the Gaza agreement.”

How long would the mandate last?

Two years and longer, if necessary.

What is the Gaza agreement?

A 20-point plan proposed by US president Donald Trump calling for an immediate ceasefire, hostage and prisoner exchanges, demilitarisation, ISF deployment, transitional governance by Palestinian technocrats and reconstruction.

Who could the Palestinian technocrats be?

Hamas has submitted a list of 40 candidates. Deputy commissioner of the Independent Commission for Human Rights in Gaza Amjad Shawwa is the first to be named. From one of the most influential families in Gaza, he is non-Hamas but agreeable to Hamas.

[ Israel accuses Beirut of ‘dragging feet’ on Hizbullah, threatens to ‘intensify’ responseOpens in new window ]

Will there be international involvement in the governance of Gaza?

Under the 20-point plan, yes. A “board of peace” chaired by Trump and comprised of international figures has been proposed. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has been named as a member.

What would this board do?

It would be tasked with creating the framework for the effort and raise funds for the redevelopment of Gaza.

What is Hamas policy on stepping down from governance and disarming?

Hamas has said it intends to maintain security control in Gaza during an interim period, although some officials have said they could not commit to the group disarming – positions that reflect the difficulties facing US plans to secure an end to the war.

Will the West Bank-based Palestinian Authority (PA) have any role in Gaza?

The internationally recognised PA would have to carry out big reforms before becoming involved in the governance of Gaza which is essential if Palestinians are to unify under a single administration.

Would Palestinians elect their leaders?

Under the 20-point plan, yes. Elections should take place within a year.

Who will fund this plan?

Gulf states would contribute if it is certain there would be no more warfare in Gaza. They have provided funds after previous Israeli big military campaigns which have damaged Gaza and killed 33,000. This two-year Israeli offensive has killed 67,183 and wounded 169,841 and 83 per cent of buildings have been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

[ Israeli fire kills three people in Gaza, further testing ceasefireOpens in new window ]