The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize is due to be announced on Friday.

Norway is bracing for the aftermath of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement on Friday as the Nordic nation has faced increasing pressure from Donald Trump and his administration to award it to the US leader.

Mr Trump’s aggressive push to secure the prize, including public declarations he deserves it and calls to Norwegian officials, has intensified with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas and a possible peace deal.

In a social media post overnight on Thursday, Trump’s son Eric asked his followers on X to “retweet if you believe @realDonaldTrump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.”

The White House official account on X posted a photo of Trump calling him “The Peace President” at about the same time.

While other Nobel Prizes are handled by a Swedish committee, the Peace Prize is decided by a Norwegian Nobel Committee.

Mr Trump’s campaign has thrust Oslo into an uncomfortable spotlight, with media and observers worrying about the diplomatic and economic fallout should the committee snub him. Even so, there is growing indication that pressure has been, if anything, counterproductive.

The head of the independent committee, Jorgen Watne Frydnes, told Norwegian tabloid VG that the decision on this year’s award was made on Monday.

He also indicated in comments to public broadcaster NRK that the possible peace deal in the Middle East would only count toward next year’s award. Norway’s Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has reiterated that the government does not interfere in Nobel decisions.

US President Donald Trump is keep to secure the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday. Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Nominations for the 2025 prize closed on Jan. 31, shortly after Trump’s return to the White House. However, former US president Barack Obama famously got the prize in 2009 just months into the start of his presidency.

Norway is currently in negotiations with the US for a trade deal — hoping for a reduction of a 15 per cent tariff on its shipments to the US — with Trade Minister Cecilie Myrseth meeting officials in Washington, DC, this week.

Another worry is Norway’s $2 trillion sovereign wealth fund, the world’s largest. About 40% of its investments are in the US, and there has been some worry that Trump might target the fund. - Bloomberg

