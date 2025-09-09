Israel orders full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of planned military operation

A man reads one of the leaflets dropped by the Israeli military on Gaza City, urging evacuation south to al-Mawasi. Photograph: OMAR AL-QATTAA/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli military has ordered a full evacuation of Gaza City ahead of its planned military operation in the city.

The announcement was the first call for a full evacuation of the city in the current round of fighting.

Defence minister Israel Katz said on Tuesday that Israel had demolished 30 high-rise buildings in Gaza, which it accused Hamas of using for military infrastructure.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu said on Monday that Israel destroyed at least 50 “terror towers” that he said are used by Hamas.

It was unclear if the towers Mr Katz referred to are in addition to those announced by Mr Netanyahu, who called the demolition of the high-rises “only the introduction, only the beginning of the main intensive operation – the ground incursion of our forces”.

Over recent days, Israel has destroyed multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza City, warning that Hamas has installed surveillance infrastructure in them.

The demolitions are part of Israel ramping up its offensive to take control of what it portrays as Hamas’s last remaining stronghold, urging Palestinians to flee for a designated humanitarian zone in the territory’s south.

There are around one million Palestinians in the area of Gaza City, though prior to the latest warning just a small fraction had evacuated.

Military spokesperson Col Avichay Adraee warned last week that the evacuation of Gaza City was inevitable, saying families who move southward would receive humanitarian assistance.

But aid groups warned there was little infrastructure to support them.

The war in Gaza was sparked when Hamas-led militants abducted 251 people on October 7th, 2023, and killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Forty-eight hostages are still inside Gaza, around 20 of them believed to be alive.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,522 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Hamas-controlled health ministry.

It says about half of those killed were women and children. Large parts of major cities have been destroyed and some 90 per cent of the population of some two million Palestinians has been displaced. – AP