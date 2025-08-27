Donald Trump ‘to chair large meeting’ on Gaza in White House

Protesters in Tel Aviv call for action to secure the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza and a ceasefire in the war against Hamas. Photograph: JOHN WESSELS/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump will chair a meeting on Gaza at the White House today, US special envoy Steve Witkoff said on Tuesday, adding Washington expected Israel’s war in the Palestinian territory to be settled by the end of the year.

The US state department separately said secretary of state Marco Rubio will meet Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar in Washington on Wednesday.

When asked on a Fox News show if there is a postwar plan for Gaza, Mr Witkoff said: “Yes, we’ve got a large meeting in the White House tomorrow, chaired by the president, and it’s a very comprehensive plan we’re putting together on the next day.”

He did not elaborate further and did not list the meeting’s participants.

Asked if Israel should be doing anything differently to end the war and secure the release of the hostages, Mr Witkoff said: “We think that we’re going to settle this one way or another, certainly before the end of this year.”

Mr Witkoff said Israel was open to continuing discussions with Palestinian militant group Hamas. He said Hamas had signalled it was open to a settlement.

Mr Trump stunned the world earlier this year when he suggested the United States should take control of the Gaza Strip, clear out its two million inhabitants and build seaside real estate.

The president had promised a swift end to the war in Gaza during the 2024 US election campaign and after taking office in January, but almost seven months into his term, that stated goal remains elusive.

Mr Trump’s term began with a ceasefire which lasted two months and ended when Israeli strikes killed about 400 Palestinians on March 18th.

In recent weeks, images of starving Palestinians in Gaza, including children, have shocked the world and fuelled criticism of Israel over the worsening conditions.

Hamas on Tuesday rejected an Israeli statement saying a strike on a Gaza hospital that killed several journalists was aimed at a camera operated by the militant group, calling the accusation “baseless”.

The Israeli military on Tuesday said its forces were targeting a camera operated by Hamas in two strikes that killed five journalists at a hospital a day earlier, triggering a wave of international condemnation.

Monday’s strike in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis killed at least 20 people, including the five reporters who worked for Al Jazeera, the Associated Press and Reuters, among other outlets.

Hamas denied on Tuesday that any of the Palestinians killed in Israel’s attack on Gaza’s Nasser hospital on Monday were militants.

Earlier, Israel said it had killed six militants in the attack but it was investigating how civilians, including five journalists, were killed.

The UN has demanded that Israel’s investigations into unlawful killings in Gaza, including its “double tap” bombing of Nasser hospital, yield results and ensure accountability.

“There needs to be justice,” Thameen Al-Kheetan, the spokesperson for the UN’s human rights office, told reporters on Tuesday in Geneva. He added that the number of journalists killed in Gaza raised many questions about the targeting of media workers.

Tens of thousands of people took part in demonstrations across Israel on Tuesday, blocking highways on a “day of disruption” that aimed to push Binyamin Netanyahu into agreeing a deal to end the war and calling off plans to attack Gaza City.

Relatives of hostages led the biggest march and rally in Tel Aviv, while in Jerusalem hundreds of people gathered outside the prime minister’s office as the security cabinet met to discuss the war.

There were dozens of other protests around the country, including on the main highway to the northern city of Haifa and inside Ben Gurion airport.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces raided the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah on Tuesday, targeting a currency exchange and, according to the Red Crescent, leaving dozens of Palestinians wounded.

Israel carries out frequent raids across the West Bank, where tensions have remained high throughout the Gaza war, but incursions into central Ramallah – seat of the Palestinian Authority – are relatively rare. – Guardian