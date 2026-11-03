US reportedly strikes Iran’s Qeshm Island as Vance voices optimism about a deal

Visitors walk past a painting depiciting US president Donald Trump at an art exhibition in Tajrish Square in the Iranian capital Tehran. Photograph: Atta Kenara/AFP via Getty Images

The ⁠United States launched limited strikes on ​Iran late on Monday, ⁠according to reports, hours after vice-president JD Vance said he was optimistic diplomatic efforts to end the war were moving in the right direction.

The strikes were reported as being “defensive”, and not thought to be a signal of a return to full hostilities, but came on the eve of crucial midterm elections in which Donald Trump’s Republican Party is expected to be punished by voters for the cascading effect the war has had on the US cost of living.

When asked earlier on Monday whether he had considered resuming strikes on Iran after Tuesday’s midterm elections, Trump replied “no”.

Several explosions were ⁠heard ⁠on Iran’s Qeshm ​Island on Monday evening, according to Iranian state media, with local outlets describing their cause as unclear.

The strikes – first reported by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) – targeted surface to air missiles being used against US assets, according to Reuters and the Associated Press.

US Central ‌Command did ​not immediately ⁠respond to ​a request for ​comment but the WSJ described the attacks as part of a series of strikes carried out against the country in recent weeks that have not been made public.

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It reported the recent strikes had been carried out on a smaller scale and purposefully kept secret by the Trump administration so as not to signal ‌any intent of resuming the military campaign against Iran.

The US has targeted Qeshm Island on multiple occasions throughout the war. Positioned in the mouth of the Strait of Hormuz, the island has been used in the past to launch attacks on shipping in the waterway.

Despite attacks having ceased in recent weeks, Iran has continued to enforce its closure of the strait by targeting oil tankers, shipping containers and other vessels attempting to transit the waterway.

If confirmed, the attack would mark the first publicly known strike by the US on Iran in weeks.

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On Monday, Vance said that he and Trump were optimistic about securing a deal with Iran, after Tehran revealed indirect negotiations with Washington.

“The president and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement,” Vance told reporters. “We’ve certainly made some progress. We’ll see if we can make some more.”

Speaking to Fox News hours before the polls opened in the US on Tuesday, Trump continued to play down the significance of the conflict and its effects on the US economy.

“There’s no war raging. It could happen if they don’t make a deal, but they want to make a deal very badly and there’s a very good chance we make a deal.”

However, he told host Sean Hannity that the US might still “have to go after Pickaxe mountain” – referring to a fortified underground site in central Iran that is a suspected nuclear facility – but said that it would not be a “big deal” and could be done in “one hour”.

Speaking from Washington in his closing message of the midterms campaign, Trump hailed a sharp drop in oil prices that came as his administration touted a renewed diplomatic efforts being made to end the war.

Rising petrol prices have caused by the war have become a signature issue of the midterm elections, with polls showing voters likely to punish Republicans for the effect on the cost of living. – Guardian