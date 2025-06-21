B-2 stealth bombers depart US as Trump weighs Iran strike

Multiple B-2s appeared to be airborne and heading across the Pacific from Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri. PhotographL Getty Images

B-2 stealth bombers have taken off from the United States and are headed over the Pacific, multiple news outlets reported, as President Donald Trump weighs American involvement in the war between Israel and Iran.

The moves, picked up by flight tracking services on Saturday, indicate that the administration is getting the air force bombers in position if needed for a strike on Iran, the Wall Street Journal reported. The aircraft, accompanied by refuelling tankers, may be on their way to a base in Guam, according to the report.

Speculation about a potential US strike aimed at Iran’s nuclear programme has focused on the B-2s, which would be needed to drop 30,000lb bombs — so-called bunker busters — if Mr Trump decided to target Iran’s heavily fortified uranium enrichment site at Fordow. Israel, which is seeking to destroy Iran’s nuclear capabilities, does not have such weapons.

Multiple B-2s appeared to be airborne and heading across the Pacific from Whiteman air force base in Missouri, the New York Times reported. The newspaper cited flight trackers’ posts on social media and air traffic control communications.

The Pentagon and the White House didn’t immediately return messages seeking comment.

Mr Trump was scheduled to return to the White House on Saturday and meet his national security team.

The US president has sent mixed signals, discounting European efforts to secure a diplomatic solution between Israel and Iran while keeping possible US involvement in the conflict on the table.

“I’m giving them a period of time,” Trump told reporters on Friday. “I would say two weeks would be the maximum.” – Bloomberg