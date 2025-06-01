Israeli attack near Gaza aid point kills at least 30 in Rafah

Attack comes as aid has begun to trickle in through Gaza after a two-month blockade. Photograph: by AFP via Getty Images

An Israeli attack near an aid distribution point run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) killed at least 30 people in Rafah, Palestinian news agency WAFA and Hamas-affiliated media said on Sunday.

There was no immediate comment from Israel on the reported attack, which WAFA said injured more than 115 people.

The GHF, also backed by Israel, recently started operating in Gaza.

While some Palestinians expressed concern over its neutrality and biometric and other checks Israel said it would employ, Israeli officials said it allowed screening of recipients to exclude anyone found to be connected with Hamas.

READ MORE

On May 28th, Hamas accused Israel of killing at least three Palestinians and wounding 46 near one of the GHF’s distribution sites, an accusation the aid group denied.

The Israeli military also said its troops fired warning shots in the area outside the compound to re-establish control, as thousands of Palestinians rushed to an aid distribution site.

It comes as Hamas is seeking amendments to the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza, a senior official with the group has said, but US envoy Steve Witkoff called the response “totally unacceptable”.

The Hamas official said proposed amendments focus on “the US guarantees, the timing of hostage release, the delivery of aid and the withdrawal of Israeli forces”. There were no details.

A separate Hamas statement said the proposal aims for a permanent ceasefire, a comprehensive Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and an ensured flow of aid.

It said 10 living hostages and the bodies of 18 others would be released “in exchange for an agreed-upon number of Palestinian prisoners”.

Fifty-eight hostages remain and Israel believes 35 are dead.

Mr Witkoff described a 60-day ceasefire deal that would free half the living hostages in Gaza and return half of those who have died.

He urged Hamas to accept the framework proposal as the basis for talks that he said could begin next week.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim accused Israel of disagreeing with agreed provisions and alleged a “complete bias towards the other side” which he said violates the fairness of mediation.

Israeli officials have approved the US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in the nearly 20-month war.

US president Donald Trump has said negotiators were nearing a deal.- Reuters/AP