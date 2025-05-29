Israel signs off on Gaza truce proposal, says White House

Israel has signed off on the latest US ceasefire proposal for Gaza before it was sent to Hamas, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said on Thursday.

US president Donald Trump and special envoy Steve Witkoff submitted the proposal to Hamas after Israel signed off on it, she said.

“I can also confirm that those discussions are continuing, and we hope that a ceasefire in Gaza will take place so we can return all of the hostages home,” Ms Leavitt said at a briefing.

Asked if Hamas had accepted the proposal, she said, “Not to my knowledge.”

Earlier, Israeli media reported that prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu has told families of hostages held in Gaza that Israel has accepted a new ceasefire proposal presented by Mr Witkoff.

Channel 12, Kann, I24 and Haaretz were among the Israeli media outlets that reported the claim.

Mr Netanyahu’s office later issued a statement calling Channel 12 a “propaganda channel” and accused one of its reporters of trying to “smuggle” a recording device into the prime minister’s office ahead of his meeting with families of hostages.

The statement did not issue a direct denial of the reports.

There was no immediate response from Channel 12.

A Palestinian official familiar with the mediation efforts told Reuters “the discussions are continuing with the mediators and Hamas hasn’t handed its response yet.”

Gaza’s dominant Palestinian militant group, at war with Israel since October 2023, had earlier said that it received the new proposal from mediators and was studying it. – Agencies