Gaza: Israeli strikes kill at least 23 Palestinians, health officials say

Palestinians jostle for position to get a hot meal, in front of a distribution point at the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip on May 10th. Photograph: Eyad Babe/AFP via Getty Images

Israeli air strikes overnight and into Saturday killed at least 23 Palestinians in Gaza, including three children and their parents, whose tent was bombed in Gaza City, health officials said.

The bombardment continued as international warnings grow over Israeli plans to control aid distribution in Gaza, as Israel’s blockade on the territory of more than two million people is in its third month.

The UN and aid groups have rejected Israel’s aid distribution moves, including a plan from a group of US security contractors, ex-military officers and humanitarian aid officials calling itself the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

Among the 23 bodies taken to hospitals over the past 24 hours were those of the family of five whose tent was struck in Gaza City’s Sabra district, Gaza’s health ministry said.

Another Israeli strike late on Friday hit a warehouse belonging to Unrwa, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, in the northern area of Jabaliya.

Four people were killed, according to the Indonesian Hospital, where the bodies were taken.

Internally displaced Palestinians gather to receive a portion of food from a charity kitchen, in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

AP video showed fires burning in the shattered building.

The warehouse was empty after being hit and raided multiple times during Israeli ground offensives against Hamas fighters over the past year, said residents.

Israel’s military said nine soldiers were lightly wounded on Friday by an explosive device while searching Gaza City’s Shijaiyah neighbourhood. It said they were evacuated to a hospital in Israel.

Israel resumed its bombardment in Gaza on March 18th, shattering a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

[ Analysis: Resumption of Israel’s onslaught on Gaza brings political gains for NetanyahuOpens in new window ]

Ground troops have seized more than half the territory and have been conducting raids and searching parts of northern Gaza and the southernmost city of Rafah.

Large parts of both areas have been flattened by months of Israeli operations.

Under Israel’s blockade, charity kitchens are virtually the only source of food left in Gaza, but dozens have shut down in recent days as food supplies run out.

Aid groups say more closures are imminent. Israel has said the blockade is meant to pressure Hamas to release remaining hostages and disarm. Rights groups have called the blockade a “starvation tactic” and a potential war crime.

Israel accuses Hamas and other militants of siphoning off aid in Gaza, though it has not presented evidence for its claims. The UN denies significant diversion takes place, saying it monitors distribution.

People make their way through a street of ruins in Jabalya in the northern Gaza Strip in April. Photograph: Saher Alghorra/The New York Times

The 19-month-old war in Gaza is the most devastating ever fought between Israel and Hamas.

It has killed more than 52,800 people there, more than half of them women and children, and wounded more than 119,000, according to the health ministry.

The ministry’s count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants. Israel says it has killed thousands of militants, without giving evidence.

Israel has vowed to destroy Hamas after the October 7th, 2023, attack on southern Israel in which militants killed about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped more than 250 others.

Hamas still holds about 59 hostages, with around a third believed to still be alive.

Hamas released a video on Saturday showing hostages Elkana Bohbot and Yosef-Haim Ohana, who appeared to be under duress.

They were abducted during the October 7th attack from a music festival where more than 300 people were killed.

Hamas released a video of them a month and a half ago and has released several videos of Mr Bohbot alone since then. – AP