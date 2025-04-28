Israel’s blockade of Gaza aid to be contested at UN court

Israel will face accusations of breaking international law by refusing to let aid into the Gaza Strip when dozens of nations present arguments at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) during a week of hearings starting in The Hague on Monday.

Since March 2nd, Israel completely cut off all supplies to the 2.3 million residents of the Gaza Strip, and food stockpiled during a ceasefire at the start of the year has all but run out.

In December, the UN’s top court was tasked to form an advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations to facilitate aid to Palestinians that is delivered by states and international groups, including the United Nations.

Israel has said it would not allow the entry of goods and supplies into Gaza until Palestinian militant group Hamas releases all remaining hostages.

Germany, France and Britain last week called on Israel to adhere to international law by allowing the unhindered passage of humanitarian aid into Gaza, after Israel reiterated that no aid would be allowed to enter Gaza to pressure Hamas.

US president Donald Trump on Friday said he had pushed Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu to allow food and medicine into the besieged Palestinian territory.

Israel has repeatedly accused Hamas of hijacking humanitarian aid that was allowed into Gaza. Hamas has denied the allegations and has blamed Israel for shortages.

The resolution adopted in December by 137 of the 193 nations in the UN’s General Assembly called on Israel to comply with its obligations towards the Palestinian population, as it expressed “grave concern” about the dire humanitarian situation.

Israel, the United States and 10 other countries voted against the resolution, while 22 countries abstained.

Representatives for the Palestinian territories will be among the first to address the court in The Hague on Monday.

Israel is not among the roughly 40 nations that will speak during the five days of hearings scheduled through Friday. The United States will state its opinion on Wednesday.

Advisory opinions of the ICJ, also known as the World Court, carry legal and political weight, although they are not binding and the court has no enforcement powers.

The UN views Gaza and the West Bank as Israeli-occupied territory. International humanitarian law requires an occupying power to facilitate relief programmes for people in need and ensure food, medical care, hygiene and public-health standards.

After the hearings, the World Court will likely take several months to form its opinion. – Reuters