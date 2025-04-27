Iran port explosion: Death toll rises to at least 25

People transport an injured man along a devastated road following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port dock southwest of Bandar Abbas, Iran. Photograph: MOHAMMAD RASOLE MORADI/IRNA/AFP via Getty Images)

The death toll from a powerful explosion at Iran’s biggest port of Bandar Abbas has risen to at least 25 dead, with more than 750 people injured, state media reported on Sunday, as firefighters worked to fully extinguish the fire.

Saturday’s blast, which officials say was probably caused by chemical materials, took place in the Shahid Rajaee section of the port – Iran’s biggest container hub.

The force of the explosion shattered windows for several kilometres around Bandar Abbas, which is located near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, tearing metal shreds off shipping containers and badly damaging goods stored inside, state media reports said.

Iran’s crisis management organisation said that of the 752 people who had received treatment for their injuries, 190 were still being treated in medical centres.

Visiting the scene, interior minister Eskandar Momeni told state TV 80 per cent of the fire had been extinguished by Sunday morning and firefighting efforts would continue for a few more hours.

Some operations resumed in parts of Shahid Rajaee that were not affected by the fire or damage.

While chemical materials are thought to have been involved, the exact cause of the explosion is yet to be clarified and president Masoud Pezeshkian ordered an investigation.

A spokesperson for the country’s crisis management organisation appeared on Saturday to blame the explosion on poor storage of chemicals in containers at Shahid Rajaee, adding that earlier warnings had highlighted potential safety risks.

Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani cautioned against “premature speculation”, saying it was still too early to say.

The incident occurred as Iran began a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman, but there was no indication of a link between the two events.

A series of deadly incidents has hit Iranian energy and industrial infrastructure in recent years, with many blamed on negligence.

They have included refinery fires, a gas explosion at a coal mine, and an emergency repair incident at Bandar Abbas that killed one worker in 2023.

Iran has blamed some other incidents on its arch-foe Israel, which has carried out attacks on Iranian soil targeting Iran’s nuclear programme in recent years and last year bombed the country’s air defences. – Reuters