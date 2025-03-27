Egypt tourist submarine sinks in Red Sea, with six reported dead

Egypt's southern Red Sea resort city of Hurghada, where a tourist submarine has sunk. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

Six people have died and at least nine others are injured after a tourist submarine sank in the popular Egyptian Red Sea destination of Hurghada, officials said.

Emergency crews were able to rescue 29 people, according to a statement released by the Red Sea governorate.

The submarine was sailing off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area and was carrying 45 tourists – reportedly of various nationalities.

However, the Russian embassy in Egypt said all the tourists on board the submarine were Russian.

READ MORE

It was not immediately clear what caused the submarine to sink.

The incident, involving a recreational vessel operated by Sinbad Submarines, occurred in waters opposite Hurghada’s Marriot Hotel resort.

The Sinbad club’s website says it offers short tourist trips in two submarines that it operates that have a maximum depth range of 25 metres.

According to the website its submarines allow tourists to “experience the beauty of the Red Sea’s underwater world without getting wet”.

Many tourist companies have stopped or limited travelling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region. – Agencies