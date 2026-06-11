Gardaí seize drugs worth almost €830,000 in Co Limerick

A man was arrested after Gardaí in Co Limerick seized drugs worth almost €830,000, along with more than €117,000 in cash. Two premises in Pallasgreen were searched under warrant as part of ongoing operations targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the region on Wednesday.

Officers seized suspected diamorphine with an estimated street value of more than €659,000 and suspected cannabis estimated to be worth more than €114,000, as well as €47,000 worth of alprazolam tablets, more than €7,000 worth of what they believe to be cocaine and 12kg of suspected benzocaine. In addition to the drugs and cash, a vehicle and other items were seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested and taken to a Garda station in Co Limerick. He is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. The suspected drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis, while other items seized will be subject to further technical examination, the Garda said. Their investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, gardaí in Dublin recovered a gun and drugs as part of an operation targeting organised criminal gangs.

During a search of a property in the Corduff area of Blanchardstown on Wednesday, officers attached to the Serious Crime Unit in the area seized a semi-automatic firearm, approximately €3,000 of suspected cocaine and more than €18,000 worth of suspected diamorphine. Cash to the value of €1,150 was also recovered.

Two men, one is his 20s and the other in his 30s, were arrested and are being detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.