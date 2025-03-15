Trump orders strikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen and issues new warning to Iran

A screenshot from video footage shows smoke plumes rising following bombardment on Yemen's Huthi-controlled capital Sanaa on Saturday after US president Donald Trump ordered a series of air strikes. Photograph: Getty Images

US president Donald Trump has ordered a series of air strikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, promising to use “overwhelming lethal force” until Iranian-backed Houthi rebels cease their attacks on shipping along a vital maritime corridor.

Mr Trump said on social media: “Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defences to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom.

“No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.”

He also warned Iran to stop supporting the rebel group, promising to hold the country “fully accountable” for the actions of its proxy.

The Houthis reported a series of explosions in their territory Saturday evening.

Images circulating online show plumes of black smoke over the area of the Sanaa airport complex, which includes a sprawling military facility. The extent of the damage was not yet clear.

The air strikes come a few days after the Houthis said they would resume attacks on Israeli vessels sailing in waters off Yemen in response to Israel’s blockade on Gaza. There have been no Houthi attacks reported since then.

The United States, Israel and Britain have previously hit Houthi-held areas in Yemen. Israel’s military declined to comment.

“These relentless assaults have cost the US and World Economy many billions of dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk,” Mr Trump said.