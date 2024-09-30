Nasrallah assassination marked by declarations of days of mourning and widespread condemnation

Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati says the government is ready to fully implement a UN resolution aiming to end Hizbullah’s armed presence south of the Litani river as part of an agreement to stop war with Israel. Photograph: Stephani Spindel/EPA

There have been mixed reactions in the Middle East to Israel’s assassination of Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday, with some governments expressing condemnation while others have warned of an escalation of violence in the region.

Lebanese caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati announced three days of mourning and spoke of the danger threatening Lebanon. He said parliament would meet to elect a new president when current hostilities between Iran-backed Hizbullah and Israel end.

Lebanon has repeatedly tried and failed to replace former president Michel Aoun, who retired in October 2022. Mr Aoun – whose Christian party has partnered Shia Hizbullah – expressed sorrow over Mr Nasrallah’s death and called for Lebanon to rise to “the highest level of national solidarity to [fortify] our unity”.

On Monday, Mr Mikati said the Lebanese government was ready to fully implement a UN resolution that had aimed to end Hizbullah’s armed presence south of the Litani river as part of an agreement to stop war with Israel. He said Lebanon was ready to fully implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and deploy the army south of the river, which lies about 30km from Lebanon’s southern border.

Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslims to stand with Hizbullah in “confronting” Israel and said the “fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance” led by Tehran.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Israel “will not go unpunished for the crimes it has committed, and Iran will take appropriate measures in response”.

Palestinian militant group Hamas denounced Israel’s attack as a “cowardly act of terrorism” and expressed solidarity with Hizbullah, while Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas offered condolences to Lebanon.

Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan said: “This escalation will have negative repercussions for the entire region.” He called upon “all parties to show wisdom and restraint” to avoid regional war.

There were no specific comments from the United Arab Emirates or Bahrain about the attack – both began normalising relations with Israel in 2020. The Emirates announced $100 million in aid for Lebanon. Bahrain’s Sunni rulers did not comment, but Shia Bahrainis – who form the majority – took to the streets to condemn Mr Nasrallah’s assassination.

Yemen’s Houthi movement said the killing would strengthen resolve against Israel. Their leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said Mr Nasrallah’s death “will not be in vain”.

Jordanian foreign minister Aman Safadi posted on X, “We hold Israel fully responsible for the catastrophic consequences of its brutal attacks on Lebanon.”

Syria and Iraq declared three days of national mourning. Syrian president Bashar al-Assad said: “The resistance [against Israel] does not weaken with the martyrdom of its leader. Martyr Nasrallah will remain in the memory of Syrians.”

Hizbullah and Iran fought on the government side during Syria’s civil war between 2011-2019. Syrians living in rebel jihadi-held areas of northwestern Idlib province celebrated Mr Nasrallah’s death.

Iraq’s prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called the assassination a “criminal act [that crossed] all red lines”.

Without mentioning Mr Nasrallah, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on X: “The Israeli government is becoming more and more reckless as it is pampered by the powers that provide arms and ammunition for its massacres; it is defying all humanity, human values and internal law.” Protesters burned the Israeli flag in Istanbul. – Additional reporting: Reuters.