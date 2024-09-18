Death toll from exploding pagers rises to 12, including two children, says Lebanon

A photograph taken in Beirut's southern suburbs shows the remains of exploded pagers. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The death toll from exploding pagers in Lebanon rose to 12, including two children, Lebanese health minister Firass Abiad said on Wednesday.

Hizbullah and the Lebanese government have accused Israel of responsibility for explosions of hundreds of pagers. Israel has not commented on whether it was to blame.

Some 3,000 people, including civilians, are reported to have been injured by the wave of explosions that struck Lebanon on Tuesday.

Lebanon’s health ministry said 460 people required surgery for injuries after the pager detonations.

While there has been no official claim of responsibility, the attack, which appears to have been chiefly aimed at Hizbullah operatives, has been widely attributed to Israel.

Lebanon’s information minister, Ziad Makary, said the country is preparing to put a complaint to the UN security council over the incident, which he called “a blatant attack on Lebanese sovereignty, that targeted civilians, not only Hizbullah members”.

Lebanon has received medical aid on Wednesday from Iran, Iraq and Jordan, and Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said his country rejects any attempts at escalation in the region, offering support to Lebanon.

Russia’s foreign ministry has said the attack was “deliberately” designed to “provoke a major war in the Middle East”.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken said the US did not know about the pager explosions in Lebanon in advance, and that his country was still gathering the facts about the blasts.

Speaking in Cairo, Mr Blinken cautioned everyone in the region to avoid taking steps that could escalate the conflict.

The CEO of a Hungarian entity that a Taiwanese company said it had authorised to produce and sell pagers has denied making the devices, saying she was just an “intermediate”.

Gold Apollo, a Taiwan-based company, said in a statement today that it had a partnership with the Budapest-based BAC Consulting KFT, and had authorised BAC “to use our brand trademark for product sales in designated regions, but the design and manufacturing of the products are solely the responsibility of BAC”.

However, when asked about the pagers and the explosions, BAC chief executive Cristiana Bársony-Arcidiacono said: “I don’t make the pagers. I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong.” – Agencies