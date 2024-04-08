Israel-Hamas war: ‘significant progress’ in Cairo truce talks, report says

Israel-Hamas war: People remove items from their homes following Israeli airstrikes in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photograph: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images

Talks in Cairo, Egypt, aimed at brokering a truce have made “significant progress”, with more negotiations expected in the coming days, Egyptian state-linked outlet Al-Qahera reported on Monday.

Al-Qahera cited a high-ranking Egyptian source to report that the progress was made on “several contentious points of agreement”.

The Qatari and Hamas delegations had left the Egyptian capital and were expected to return “within two days to finalise the terms of the agreement”, it reported.

US and Israeli delegations were due to leave the Egyptian capital “in the next few hours” and consultations were expected to continue over the next 48 hours, it added.

CIA director Bill Burns and Qatari prime minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani will join the negotiators from Egypt, Israel and Hamas in Cairo, according to some media reports.

However, the Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, said on Sunday that Israel would not agree to a ceasefire until the hostages being held in Gaza were released.

Israel has pulled all of its ground troops out of southern Gaza for “tactical reasons”, the country’s army has said, raising questions about the six-month-old war’s future direction amid the Cairo talks.

The Israel military said a “significant force” would continue to operate in the rest of Gaza. The troop drawdown is believed to be primarily to relieve reservists after months of fighting in Khan Younis, rather than any significant shift in strategy.

The Israeli defence minister, Yoav Gallant, said on Sunday evening the withdrawal was part of preparations to launch a ground attack on Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah.

Elsewhere, the White House has pushed back on comments by World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés that Israel is engaged in “war against humanity itself” following the Israeli attack that killed seven aid workers, and ruled out putting US monitors on the ground in Gaza.

“There’s going to have to be some changes to the way Israeli defence forces are prosecuting these operations in Gaza to make sure this doesn’t happen again,” the White House national security communications adviser, John Kirby, told the US ABC on Sunday. – Guardian