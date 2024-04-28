Israel-Hamas war: Two Israeli hostages seen in latest video issued by Hamas

Hamas released a new video on Saturday that appeared to show two Israeli hostages who have been held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7th assault on southern Israel.

The video is similarly filmed to previous hostage videos made public by the Islamist group, which Israel has condemned as psychological terrorism.

The two men, identified as Keith Siegel (64) and Omri Miran (47) speak individually in front of a plain background. They send their love to their families and ask to be released.

Mr Miran was taken hostage from his home in the community of Nahal Oz in front of his wife and two young daughters during the Hamas killing spree that sparked the war in Gaza.

Mr Siegel, who is a dual US citizen, was taken captive with his wife from another border town. She was later released during a brief November truce.

The video was published during the Passover holiday, when Jews traditionally celebrate the biblical story of gaining freedom from slavery in Egypt.

At one point Mr Siegel breaks down crying as he recounts celebrating the holiday with his family last year and expressing his hope that they will be reunited.

Around 250 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage during the Hamas assault, which killed some 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies, in the deadliest single attack in Israel's history.

In response, Israel launched an assault on Gaza, pledging to destroy Hamas and bring the hostages home. The assault has so far killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to health authorities in Hamas-ruled Gaza.

The release of the video by Hamas is an apparent bid to increase pressure on Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu to call off a major offensive that would deepen the war in Gaza.

Israel’s offer of a ceasefire in exchange for the release of hostages is in response to the group’s position delivered to mediators on April 13th, a senior Hamas official said in a statement. The group will submit a response once it’s finished studying it, he said, offering no specific timeline.

Earlier this week, the United States and 17 other nations pressed Hamas to release all hostages, including their own citizens being held in Gaza, in a bid to revive talks that have stalled in recent weeks, and to unlock more humanitarian aid for the coastal enclave. Hamas is designated a terrorist organisation by the US, the EU and others.

Mr Netanyahu has faced increasing calls to reach a truce with the Palestinian militant group amid international concerns about his plans for an attack on the city of Rafah in southern Gaza, where a million refugees are sheltering.

Israel has long signalled an intention to launch a ground operation in Rafah to achieve its goal of destroying Hamas. Israeli military officials estimate 5,000 to 8,000 Hamas fighters are holed up there, along with some of its leaders, representing the last line of its defence. – Agencies