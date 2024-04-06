US and Israel on high alert for Iranian attack in region after Israeli strike in Syria

The funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel. Photograph: Majid Saeedi/Getty Images

The United States and Israel are on high alert and preparing for a possible attack by Iran targeting Israeli or US assets in the region in response to Israel’s strike on the Iranian embassy in Syria, a US official said on Friday.

“We’re definitely at a high state of vigilance,” the official said in confirming a CNN report that said an attack could come in the next week.

Suspected Israeli warplanes bombed Iran’s embassy in Damascus on Monday in a strike that killed an Iranian military commander and marked a major escalation in Israel’s war with its regional adversaries.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard has said that seven Iranian military advisers died in the strike, including Muhammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander in its Quds Force, which is an elite foreign espionage and paramilitary arm.

Iran has said it reserves the right “to take a decisive response.”

Two Iranian officials who asked not to be named because they were not authorised to speak publicly said that Iran had placed all its armed forces on full high alert and that a decision had been made that Iran must respond directly to the Damascus attack to create deterrence.

“Our brave men will punish the Zionist regime,” general Hossein Salami, the commander in chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, told the crowd in Tehran, Iran, attending the funeral of the officers killed in Damascus.

“We warn that no act by any enemy against our holy system will go unanswered, and the art of the Iranian nation is to break the power of empires.”

The funeral ceremony coincided with the annual Quds Day rally, a show of solidarity with Palestinians held on the last Friday of Ramadan in many Muslim countries. The crowd chanted, “Death to Israel” and “Death to America,” and waved the Palestinian flag.

US president Joe Biden discussed the threat from Iran in a phone call on Thursday with Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

“Our teams have been in regular and continuous contact since then. The United States fully supports the defence of Israel against threats from Iran,” a senior Biden administration official said.

Netanyahu, before a security cabinet meeting about a potential Iranian attack, said on Thursday: “We will know how to defend ourselves, and we will act according to the simple principle of whoever harms us or plans to harm us – we will harm them.”– Reuters/New York Times