Ireland making ‘every effort’ to secure release of Hamas hostage Emily Hand

Emily Hand (8) is believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. Photograph CNN screengrab

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said “every effort” is being made to ensure Irish citizens in Israel and Palestine are safe and that Emily Hand – the eight-year-old girl who is believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas – is released.

Ms McEntee said it was “absolutely unimaginable” what Emily’s family had been going through. She said it was an “extremely sensitive situation at the moment”.

It emerged on Sunday that Emily, who was believed to have been killed in the Hamas October 7th attacks in Israel, may still be alive and among those held hostage in Gaza.

Ms McEntee would not be drawn on whether the Irish Government had been involved in negotiations on her release. “Every effort, everything that can be done will be done to ensure that she is released and that she is safe.

READ MORE

“This has been a hugely traumatic experience for her family, first believing that she had passed away and then potentially that’s not the case. So I think we need to be very sensitive to the fact that this is a changing and dynamic environment for all involved.”

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Monday, she said there are “many other Irish citizens on the ground in Gaza” who are trying to leave and the Irish Government wants them to be “able to get out and get home”.

Emily’s father, Dublin-born Tom Hand, was informed along with other family members by Israeli authorities on Tuesday that it is likely the young girl was abducted, rather than killed, following the October 7th assaults.

Before the Hamas-led militant attacks last month, Tom and Emily lived in the Be’eri Kibbutz, a community in southern Israel not far from the border with Gaza.

The night before the attacks, Emily was staying at a friend’s house elsewhere in the kibbutz.

On the morning of October 7th, sirens sounded around 6.30am, warning of a massive rocket barrage from Gaza. Mr Hand entered his bombproof, secure room. “I could hear the gunfire getting closer. I rang my ex-wife on the kibbutz to make sure she was in a safe room and had locked the door and I told her to call the family where Emily was sleeping,” he said.

When he eventually emerged from his safe room, he was escorted by a senior member of the community to a room where a doctor was waiting, together with a psychiatrist and a social worker, and informed that Emily had been killed. “They just said ‘we found Emily, and she’s dead’.”

Tom Hand, whose daughter Emily is believed to be a hostage in Gaza. Photograph: Mark Weiss

Mr Hand said he felt relief, despite the tragic news. “I knew the alternative for my daughter. I knew she’d either be found dead or kidnapped and taken to Gaza. And the thought of a little eight-year-old child in the hands of those animals ... She’d be terrorised out of her life,” he said. “Can you imagine the sheer horror for an eight-year-old child?”

Mr Hand now understands his daughter was misidentified.

Mr Hand gave an emotional interview to CNN in the days after the October 7th attack and the presumed killing of Emily, making headlines around the world.

Mr Hand, who is not Jewish, was born in Dún Laoghaire. His family left Dublin for England when he was eight or nine, and in adulthood Mr Hand signed up as a kibbutz volunteer and was assigned to kibbutz Be’eri.

Until the Hamas attack, life in the kibbutz was “paradise”, Mr Hand said. “I couldn’t have asked for a better place or people.”

He fell in love with a member of the kibbutz, Narkis, and they had two children, Aiden (29) and Natalie (26).

After they divorced, Mr Hand married Emily’s mother, Liat, who died of breast cancer five years ago.

Mr Hand was in the process of applying for an Irish passport for Emily until last month’s attack derailed normal life in Israel. He had never taken her to visit his homeland.

He said Emily had a great life on the kibbutz. “She was very, very sociable and she loved music. She would sing in the house all day long and she loved dancing. She would watch videos of Beyoncé; she was her favourite and would pick up the moves really quickly. She was always chosen for the dance routines on the stage for the kibbutz for the holidays – always front and centre.”

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of Emily’s case and is providing consular assistance to the family. The department did not comment further on Sunday night. Emily’s sister Natalie said that Irish authorities have promised to do what ever they can to help.

In a heart-wrenching interview on @CNNsitRoom, CNN reporter Clarissa Ward speaks with @WolfBlitzer about a grieving father who finally received confirmation of his daughter's tragic death during the Hamas attack. Watch: pic.twitter.com/F9Yh3lW5KI — CNN (@CNN) October 12, 2023

The Israeli prime minister, Binyamin Netanyahu, rebuffed international calls for a ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday, demanding the release of the more than 240 hostages captured by Hamas following last month’s attacks.

“There will be no ceasefire without the return of the hostages. This should be completely removed from the lexicon.”

Meanwhile, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said that there was “no evidence” that Ireland’s stance on the war in Gaza has led to Israel blocking Irish citizens from leaving the enclave.

The Government has called for a ceasefire, amid Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in response to the October 7th attacks. “We certainly could be watching war crimes unfolding,” Mr Martin told RTÉ's This Week programme on Sunday.

He said dense urban areas cannot be bombed without civilians and children being put at serious risk and that the Israeli actions have been “disproportionate by any measure”.