Emily Hand’s family ‘have hope back’ after suspected Hamas abduction

Emily Hand: it is highly likely she is among the 220 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. Photograph: CNN screengrab

The sister of Irish-Israeli hostage Emily Hand has said her family “have got hope back”.

Eight-year-old Emily was missing presumed dead after the Hamas attacks of October 7th on the Kibbutz Be’rei in Israel. On October 31st the family were informed that it was highly likely that Emily had actually been abducted and was among the 220 Israeli hostages taken by Hamas. DNA taken from the bodies of those who were murdered by Hamas indicate that she was not killed in the attack on the kibbutz.

Her father Tom Hand is originally from Dún Laoghaire. His wife Narkis was killed in the attack. His second wife Liat, Emily’s mother, died of breast cancer five years ago.

Speaking on RTÉ's News at One, Natali Hand said the news that she could be still alive was “hell of a rollercoaster” after the presumption that she was killed.

“We have no tears left. We are just broken. It is a constant nightmare. We just want to get her back. I am grieving about my mum and her. We have got hope back. We are strong. We will do anything. The thought of her being kidnapped and suffering, it’s a constant nightmare.”

Natali’s mother was among 100 people in the kibbutz murdered during the Hamas attack. A few days after the attack Emily’s father said he hoped his daughter was killed because it might be a better fate for her than being tortured and tormented by Hamas.

Ms Hand told RTÉ that everybody in Israel knows somebody who was killed in the attacks on October 7th. “We are all grieving, all of the country.”

She has sent a message to her sister to say: “We are on our way.”

Ms Hand is an Irish citizen and she said she was looking for all the help she can get, including from the Irish Government.