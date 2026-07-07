Child among seven Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza, medics say

Tents and shelters stand next to rubble of collapsed buildings at a camp for people displaced by war in the Sheikh Radwan neighbourhood of Gaza City on July 6th. Photograph: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP via Getty

Israeli strikes and gunfire killed at least seven Palestinians, including a child, in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, the territory’s health officials ​said.

Medics said an Israeli air strike killed a man and wounded two children in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza. The Israeli military told Reuters they had targeted a Hamas militant.

Another Israeli air strike hit near a tent encampment housing displaced families in western Gaza City, killing one person ​and wounding five others, medics said, while a third air strike in Khan Younis killed one person and wounded three others. The Israeli military said both of those strikes ⁠had also targeted militants.

The Popular Resistance Committees, a militant group that has long carried out armed attacks against Israel, ‌said ‌one ​of the two Israeli strikes in Khan Younis had killed a senior leader of the group, Waheed Abu Salem.

Later on Tuesday, one Palestinian was killed and nine others were wounded by Israeli ⁠gunfire in an area of Rafah in the ​south of Gaza, medics and witnesses said. Meanwhile, in Gaza City’s Tel ​Al-Hawa neighbourhood, an Israeli air strike hit a vehicle, killing three people, including a child, medics said, taking Tuesday’s death toll across the ‌Gaza Strip to at least seven.

One of the ​three dead was identified as Mohammad Al-Waheidi, who worked for the Egyptian relief committee, which provides aid to Palestinians in the ⁠enclave. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on ⁠the last two incidents.

Israel ​has repeatedly carried out strikes in Gaza since a US-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached last October, saying it is targeting militants who threaten its forces or who took part in the October 2023 attack on Israel.

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire.

Nikolay Mladenov, US president Donald Trump’s appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both sides have violated the agreement.

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, more than 1,070 Palestinians, many of them civilians, and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures released by the two ‌sides. Hamas does not disclose ⁠the number of its fighters killed.

Israeli troops control more than 60 per cent of Gaza, patrolling what prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu describes as a buffer zone to deter Hamas attacks. Netanyahu says Israel will not withdraw from the territory.

Israel’s ‌devastating aerial and ground bombardment of Gaza displaced nearly the entire population of two million people, most of whom now live in tents or damaged ​buildings in a narrow coastal strip of territory governed by Hamas.

Hamas-led fighters killed 1,200 ​people during their cross-border attack into Israel on October 7th, 2023, according to Israeli tallies.

The Gaza health ministry said more than 73,000 Palestinians have been killed in the territory since then. – Reuters