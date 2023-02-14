Three people rescued eight days after Turkey-Syria earthquake

Search and rescue team members work at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a powerful earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey on Tuesday. Photograph: Tolga Bozoglu/EPA

An 18-year-old named Muhammed Cafer was rescued from the rubble of a building in southern Turkey on Tuesday, the third rescue of the morning some 198 hours after last week’s devastating earthquake, broadcaster CNN Turk said.

Last Monday's quake and a major aftershock have killed more than 37,000 people in southern Turkey and northwest Syria, according to official tallies expected to rise much higher.

In Turkey’s Adiyman province, broadcasters showed rescue workers carrying Mr Cafer strapped on a stretcher, an oxygen mask on his face and a health worker holding an IV bag, from the site of the collapsed building to a waiting ambulance.

Mr Cafer could be seen moving his fingers as he was carried away.

A short while earlier, rescue workers pulled two brothers alive from the ruins of an apartment block in neighbouring Kahramanmaras province.

State-owned Anadolu news agency identified them as 17-year-old Muhammed Enes Yeninar and his brother, 21-year-old Baki Yeninar, who was rescued after him.

They were both placed in ambulances and taken to hospital. Their condition was unclear.

Search operations for more survivors beneath the rubble are about to end in the opposition north west of Syria, the White Helmets main rescue group said on Tuesday.

Syrians protest against lack of international aid while a man sits on the rubble of his home in the town of al-Atarib, Aleppo province, Syria. Photograph: Emily Garthwaite/The New York Times

“It’s about to come to a close. The indications we have are that there are not any (survivors) but we are trying to do our final checks and on all sites,” said Raed al Saleh who heads the White Helmets group that has carried out the major rescue operations in the devastated region.

The group, which has rescue workers across the region where whole neighbourhoods and villages were wiped out, said they were also collecting names of the missing people in the enclave where the group’s latest death toll stood at 2,274 with thousands injured. — Reuters