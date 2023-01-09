Suez Canal: Minor delays expected as stuck cargo vessel is refloated

Twenty-one vessels going southbound will now resume their transit through the channel. Photograph: Reuters/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

The M/V Glory, a bulker which ran aground in the Suez Canal early on Monday, has been refloated, shipping agency Leth Agencies said.

The M/V Glory ran aground while joining the southbound convoy transiting through the canal. After successful efforts by tug boats, the ship was refloated.

Twenty-one vessels going southbound will now resume their transit through the channel with minor delays expected, Leth Agencies said.

The M/V Glory is a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier, data from trackers VesselFinder and MarineTraffic showed.

READ MORE

It departed Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port on December 25th bound for China with 65,970 metric tonnes of corn, according to the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) overseeing Ukraine grain exports.

The JCC, which includes representatives from the United Nations, Turkey, Ukraine and Russia, said the ship had been cleared to carry on its journey from Istanbul after an inspection on January 3rd.

The Suez Canal is one of the world’s busiest waterways and the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. – Reuters