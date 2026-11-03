European flights affected by bomb threats but no devices found

An aircraft operated by Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air on the tarmac at Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest on Monday: Photograph: Attila Kisbenedek/Getty Images

At least four ‌flights in Europe were subjected to bomb threats on Tuesday after one ‌on Monday, forcing some to divert and an airport in Poland to briefly close, although ​no confirmed devices were discovered.

Authorities diverted a LOT flight from London that was meant to land at Warsaw’s Chopin airport to another nearby ​airport, Modlin, which was briefly closed while the plane was searched. Modlin airport ⁠said it had reopened after no device was found.

Another ‌Warsaw-bound ‌flight, ​an SAS flight from Copenhagen, landed at Chopin as scheduled. Chopin airport said no device ⁠was found and the airport ​remained operational.

In the Bulgarian capital ​Sofia, a plane flying from Israel landed after a bomb ‌threat was received by email. Counter-terrorism ​units were checking the plane for possible explosive devices, BTA ⁠news agency quoted interior ⁠ministry secretary general ​Lyubomir Nikolov as saying.

A day earlier, a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia was diverted to Budapest airport after receiving a bomb threat, Hungarian Defence Minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi said in a Facebook post.

Parts of an airport in Murcia, in southeastern Spain, were cordoned off ‌on Tuesday after ⁠a bomb threat was reported on a Ryanair flight from Manchester. But officials said the report proved to ‌be a hoax, and the airport resumed normal operations after authorities found no ​explosives on board.

Separately, the BBC reported that tow Ryanair flights, one from Dublin and one from Lisbon, were searched at Rome Fiumicino airport. – Reuters