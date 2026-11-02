Russian bombing of Ukrainian aid centre kills 24 people, officials say

A damaged church in Komyshuvakha, Ukraine. Russian attacks in the village on Monday targeted an area that included a school building used to distribute humanitarian aid. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

A Russian bomb attack on an aid distribution centre and neighbouring shelter in southern Ukraine has killed 24 people, Ukraine’s emergency services agency said.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a post on X that 10 guided bombs targeted an area that included a school building used to distribute humanitarian aid and a nearby shelter.

“This is further proof that Russia wants no de-escalation,” Zelenskiy said.

The attacks on Monday in the village of Komyshuvakha, in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, occurred as a limited ceasefire expired in Kherson, a different region in the country’s south.

The limited ceasefire agreement had allowed humanitarian aid and evacuation missions into frontline areas in Russian-occupied territory.

Zelenskiy said: “There was a moment when the next steps could have shown that progress toward peace was possible.

“With these killings, Russia is sending an entirely opposite signal: Russia is counting on more killings.”

Ukrainian authorities also reported multiple Russian drone attacks that injured at least 17 people.

Earlier, residents of Ukraine and Russia had received false emergency alerts from government-run mobile apps that were hacked, authorities in both countries said.

The fake alerts in Ukraine included a warning about an imminent nuclear threat.

This screenshot shows a series of false alerts received from an emergency alert mobile application that was subject to a cyberattack. Photograph: AP Photo

It was not clear if the cyberattacks late Sunday in Ukraine and early Monday in Russia were related.

Ukraine said its mobile app, which residents rely on to seek safety from Russian missile and drone strikes, was up and running again after being temporarily suspended.

Russian authorities said efforts to restore its emergency alert mobile app were ongoing.

A Russian Telegram channel with links to the country’s security services said that a hacking group, Hitcore, claimed responsibility for the breach of the Ukrainian emergency alert system.

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The Associated Press did not independently verify the claim, and the identities, affiliations or motivations of the purported hackers remained unclear.

The alerts received by Ukrainians – making false claims of high radiation levels, a chemical threat and public disturbances in Kyiv – were written in English, Russian and Ukrainian.

The English language alerts contained spelling and grammatical errors.

Oleshky residents were offered evacuation or to remain in the city with fresh supplies. Photograph: AP

One of the messages, written in Russian, said: “Hi! There will be a nuclear threat across Ukraine. Do not worry, the Oreshnik is incoming,” a reference to a Russian ballistic missile.

There was little indication the fake alerts caused panic in Ukraine.

Instead, there was a flood of humorous posts online, with social media users sharing photos of their pets relaxing and apocalypse-themed images generated by artificial intelligence.

A photograph shared of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko, a former international boxing champion, included the message: “It’s a good thing we have a boxer for a mayor.”

In a Telegram post following the breach, Ukraine’s air raid alert channel said “unauthorised parties” had interfered with the app’s operation and warned users not to click on links in “suspicious notifications”.

Ukraine’s state-run Centre for Countering Disinformation urged people to monitor other emergency channels on social media while the cyberattack was being addressed.

A spokesman for Ukraine’s air force command, Yurii Ihnat, said in a television interview that the cyberattack had no impact on Ukraine’s security and defence operations.

In a statement, Russia’s emergency situations ministry said hackers sent a false alert through its app at approximately 2.45am Moscow time on Monday across 33 of Russia’s 89 regions.

It did not say who it believed carried out the attack.

The ministry said that the digital vulnerability exploited by the attackers had been identified and that “necessary measures” were being taken to prevent a similar breach.

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It also reassured Russians that the wider public alert system was working normally through SMS messages, media broadcasts and municipal sirens and loudspeakers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said all of Russia’s state agencies were under the constant threat of cyberattacks, including a growing number that use artificial intelligence.

“All government bodies must take steps to improve the cybersecurity of our digital resources,” Peskov said.

As the ceasefire in Ukraine’s Kherson region came to an end on Monday, Ukraine’s general staff said that Russia’s military had used the pause in fighting to bolster its drone defences and replenish ammunition supplies.

The brief pause in fighting, which began on October 27th, was part of a humanitarian aid and evacuation mission in the Russian-occupied city of Oleshky, and marked the most significant truce between Kyiv and Moscow since Russia’s full-scale invasion began nearly five years ago.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv on Monday – before the deadly bombings in the Zaporizhzhia region – Ukraine’s ombudsman and lead civilian negotiator for the mission, Dmytro Lubinets, said he hoped the localised ceasefire and evacuation would act as a “model” for other such efforts.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, emergency services reported that drone strikes injured 12 people in the eastern Kharkiv region and damaged a refrigeration facility, greenhouses and residential buildings.

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Five people were also reported injured in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, where a warehouse was targeted and homes were damaged.

Russia’s ministry of defence said on Monday that it shot down 212 Ukrainian drones overnight.

The head of Russia’s Samara region, governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said in a statement that local air defences were repelling an aerial attack, but did not give further details.

Independent Russian media outlets later reported that Ukrainian drones had targeted one of Europe’s largest oil transport hubs in Samara. – AP