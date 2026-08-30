At least one dead after ferry capsizes off northern Cyprus

An ambulance arrives at the port of Kyrenia in northern Cyprus after a ferry capsized on Sunday with nearly 270 people on board. Photograph: AP Photo

One person died after a boat with nearly 270 people on board capsized off northern Cyprus on Sunday, Turkish Cypriot ​media reported.

Turkish Cypriot transport minister Erhan Arikli told Anadolu that one passenger ⁠had died when the ferry capsized. He said there were ‌267 ‌people ​on board, 259 of whom were passengers and eight of whom were crew.

The privately owned ⁠ferry left the ​northern Cyprus port of Kyrenia at ​12.30pm local time (10.30am Irish time) and immediately started taking on water for ‌an unknown reason, Turkey’s state-run ​news agency Anadolu reported.

It was heading for the Turkish port ⁠of Tasucu in Mersin province ⁠in the ​eastern Mediterranean.

Those rescued from the vessel were taken to Kyrenia port to be transferred to hospitals, he added.

Murat Senkul, the mayor of Kyrenia, told broadcaster CNN Turk that 159 passengers on board the vessel had been reached.

Video footage showed people in red life ‌jackets sitting or standing ⁠on top of the overturned vessel as authorities scrambled coastguard and private vessels for assistance to bring them ‌to shore.

The Kibris newspaper reported that the vessel, which some reports said was ​a catamaran, began taking in water ​about 6km off the shore. - Reuters