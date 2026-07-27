Europe

Irish in Europe: have you been impacted by wildfires? Share your story

Authorities in France and Spain battle wildfires as hundreds of thousands forced to flee

France: a forest fire rages in Saint-Jean-d'Illac, some 30km from Bordeaux, on July 26th, 2026. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty Images
France: a forest fire rages in Saint-Jean-d'Illac, some 30km from Bordeaux, on July 26th, 2026. Photograph: Romain Perrocheau/AFP via Getty Images
Mon Jul 27 2026 - 08:581 MIN READ

Firefighters in France and Spain are battling wildfires that have already forced evacuation orders affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

In France, fires have ravaged the Cap Ferret peninsula on the Atlantic coast, a popular tourist destination, and spread through areas surrounding Bordeaux, where firefighters were trying to prevent the flames from reaching the regional capital.

In Spain, prime minister Pedro Sánchez visited fire-hit areas in Avila, one of three central provinces affected by major blazes alongside Madrid and Toledo, ‌where ‌more ​than 45,000 hectares (111,000 acres) have burned.

Are you an Irish person visiting, living or travelling in any of the affected regions? Have you been forced to evacuate an area or alter travel plans due to the fires? What is the situation like where you are? The Irish Times would like to hear your story.

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