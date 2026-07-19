Hungary’s president steps down after new government passes constitutional amendment

Hungarian president Tamas Sulyok aid he had no choice but to rubber-stamp the legislation as he respected the letter of the law. Photograph: Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images

Hungary’s president, Tamás Sulyok, has agreed to step down after signing a constitutional amendment passed by the ruling Tisza party of the prime minister, Péter Magyar.

The amendment will end Sulyok’s term immediately, citing society’s “serious loss of confidence” in a leader elected in early 2024 by lawmakers from the former prime minister Viktor Orban’s nationalist Fidesz party.

Sulyok said he had no choice but to rubber-stamp the legislation as he respected the letter of the law.

However, the former constitutional court judge warned that the reform had harmed the rule of law in Hungary.

He said on Saturday: “The seventeenth amendment to the constitution has marked a watershed in Hungary’s constitutional democracy.

“By removing public office holders in a manner that openly violates the rule of law ... it sets a negative precedent that inflicts a deep wound on the constitutional values of democracy, the separation of powers and the rule of law.”

The legislation was part of Magyar’s drive to dismantle Orban’s bastions of power after ousting the right-wing leader in an election landslide in April.

Orban, who critics say weakened democratic institutions during his 16 years in power, criticised the reforms on Facebook.

He said: “Tyranny is no longer a threat but reality. If this could be done to the president, tomorrow, no one will be safe.”

Fidesz has faced a series of high-profile resignations and a decline in public support since its election defeat in April.

Parliament, where Magyar’s centre-right Tisza party has a two-thirds majority which allows it to change any laws, will elect a new president who will serve until a new constitution takes effect or for a maximum of five years.

After Sulyok signed the amendment, Magyar said the parliament speaker, Ágnes Forsthoffer, would assume the role of interim president from Monday.

“With these decisions, we are restoring something that the Orban regime spent many years trying to take away from the Hungarian people,” Magyar said in a Facebook post.

“The certainty that power can be constrained, that public assets can be recovered and that the state can once again serve its citizens, frees Hungarian citizens.”

The amendment also imposes a 12-year term limit on lawmakers and sets a retirement age of 70 for constitutional court judges, which will force the court’s current president, Orban’s ally Péter Polt, to retire, Reuters reported.

Magyar had repeatedly called on Sulyok to step down, accusing him of failing to represent national unity on major issues and of serving the interests of Orbán and his government. – Guardian

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