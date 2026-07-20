Man found guilty of murdering 61-year-old who had offered him and partner shelter

Daniel Hourigan will be sentenced on July 30th after being found guilty of murdering Michael Foley in Macroom, Co Cork. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

A man has been found guilty of the murder of a 61-year-old man in Cork in 2024. The victim was found in a pool of blood at his home in Macroom having suffered 11 stab wounds and 19 slash wounds.

Daniel Hourigan (33), who is originally from Farranree in Cork City, went on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Cork City on July 1st charged with the murder of Michael Foley.

A jury of six men and six women spent 10 hours and 18 minutes deliberating before reaching their unanimous guilty verdict on Monday.

Hourigan was remanded in custody for sentencing on July 30th.

Foley lived in a Housing First property at Annville, Barrett’s Place in Macroom, Co Cork. He was found dead by care worker Ciara Harmon on February 6th, 2024.

Harmon had become concerned as he had failed to attend a medical appointment and was not answering calls. She raised the alarm when she found Foley dead in a pool of congealed blood in the kitchen/livingroom area of his home.

Hourigan gave evidence at the trial. He indicated that Foley was a “relative through marriage” who had given him shelter when he was homeless in 2023. He stayed with him for six weeks that year.

He said he had gone to Foley’s home in Macroom on January 31st, 2024, with his then-partner Linda O’Flynn. The couple stayed overnight.

He told the jury that he woke during the night to the “sound of the place being broken up”. He said he got out of bed and went to the door of the kitchen, where he saw his partner “freaking out”.

He claimed that he saw Foley on the floor in a pool of blood and said: “Linda, what are you after doing?”

Hourigan said O’Flynn refused to call the emergency services. He insisted that he had “no part or role in Michael’s murder”.

He told the jury that O’Flynn murdered Foley and that he had given gardaí differing accounts of what occurred to protect her. O’Flynn was not a party to the trial.

Prosecuting barrister Jane Hyland asked Hourigan why he had not called an ambulance for a man “who was like an uncle” to him. He stated that O’Flynn was in possession of the phone.

Hyland put it to Hourigan that the blows and wounds inflicted on Foley were made by a person “with strength”. He again insisted that he “didn’t inflict them injuries”.

In her closing speech to the jury, Hyland said Hourigan told gardaí numerous lies in order to protect himself – not Linda O’Flynn.

She said the deceased was a kind man who offered hospitality to people who were experiencing difficulty in life.