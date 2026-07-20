Hamas names Khalil Al-Hayya as overall leader

Khalil Al-Hayya has become an increasingly central figure in the Hamas leadership. Photograph: Khalil Hamra/AP

Hamas has named Khalil Al-Hayya as its overall leader, according to a statement from the Palestinian militant group on Monday.

Hayya replaces Yahya Sinwar, who was killed in combat with Israeli forces in October 2024 as Hamas fought a full-scale, two-year war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Hayya, the group’s exiled Gaza chief and top negotiator, has become an increasingly central figure in the leadership of Hamas since the deaths of Sinwar and Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed ​in Iran in July 2024.

He is seen as more hardline than Khaled Meshaal, the head of the group’s office in exile and the other front-runner for the leadership.

Hayya was among top Hamas officials ⁠targeted in 2025 in an Israeli attack in Doha, where he is based, Israeli officials told Reuters.

The militant Islamist group faces some ‌of ‌the ​toughest challenges since it was founded in 1987, battered by two years of war ignited by its October 7th, 2023, attack on Israel and facing international demands to disarm.

While fighting has abated in Gaza since the US-brokered ceasefire in October, ⁠Israel still holds more than 60 per cent of the coastal enclave, attacks ​continue, and conditions for Gaza’s two million people remain dire.

Israel says it targets ​Hamas and other Gaza militants who pose an imminent threat. The office of Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu did not immediately comment on Hayya’s selection.

On Monday, an Israeli ‌strike killed at least three Palestinians driving in a vehicle ​in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medics said. The Israeli military did not immediately comment.

The deaths add to a toll of more than 1,150 Palestinians, mostly ⁠civilians, killed by Israeli attacks since the October ceasefire, according to ⁠Gaza health officials. Four Israeli soldiers were ​killed by militants in Gaza over the same period.

Hamas does not usually disclose its losses.

Since Sinwar was killed, Hamas has resorted to a five-member higher council that included Hayya and Meshaal, in addition to three other officials.

The election of a Hamas leader is a lengthy process that began in January and was interrupted by the wars in Iran and Lebanon and continuing Israeli military operations in Gaza.

The selection is made by a 50-member council made up of Hamas members in Gaza, the occupied West Bank – including Israeli prisons – and those in exile.

Palestinian political analyst Reham Owda said Hayya’s victory is a message that Hamas remains committed to armed struggle, rejects disarmament under ‌any conditions, and intends to rebuild its ⁠military strength while preserving its alliance with Iran and the so-called “Axis of Resistance.”

“This indicates that negotiations related to disarmament are likely to face significant difficulties and obstacles,” Owda told Reuters.

US president Donald Trump’s ceasefire plan for Gaza demands Hamas’ disarmament and Israeli military withdrawals. It foresees the ‌enclave being run by a technocratic Palestinian administration overseen by Trump’s Board of Peace.

But talks between Hamas, mediators, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey and Trump’s Board of Peace envoys have so far failed ​to reach a broad agreement to end the conflict.

Hamas has drawn criticism within Gaza because of the ​heavy toll inflicted by the war, with much of the enclave reduced to ruins and more than 73,000 people killed, according to Gaza health authorities.

Hamas-led militants killed some 1,200 people and abducted 251 others in their October 7th, 2023, attack. – Reuters