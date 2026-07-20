Russia says Ukraine launched 400 drones at Moscow region overnight

Smoke rising from a fire at the Russian e-commerce firm Wildberries' logistics complexes in the town of Elektrostal outside Moscow on Saturday. It was evacuated again on Sunday. Photograph: Tatyana Makeyeva/AFP/Getty Images

Ukraine targeted Moscow and ‌the surrounding region with 400 drones overnight, wounding two people and setting ‌buildings ablaze, Russian officials said on Monday.

“Overnight, air defence forces and ​electronic warfare systems repelled a drone attack on Moscow region. The main consequences were recorded in Podolsk, Domodedovo, and the Odintsovo district,” ​Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, wrote on the ⁠Telegram messaging app.

Vorobyov said two people were wounded ‌and ‌several ​civilian infrastructure facilities were set ablaze and damaged.

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said more ⁠than 400 “enemy drones” ​were launched at the Moscow ​region between 6.30pm on Sunday and 3am on Monday, Irish time.

He said “most” were neutralised by ​air defence systems at a long range, including 85 ⁠destroyed while approaching ⁠the ​Russian capital.

Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, said on Monday its logistics centre in the Podolsk district had been evacuated as a precaution but later resumed normal operations.

On Saturday, waves of Ukrainian drone attacks killed seven warehouse workers of Wildberries and ‌injured dozens ⁠more, while another attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in the wider Moscow region.

The ‌Russian defence ministry said air defence systems had shot down 381 ​Ukrainian drones over Russian regions and ​the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov overnight.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has blamed Russia for a deadly strike on a Turkish cargo ship that killed six people.

Ukraine’s navy said Russia had launched three cruise missiles at the Golden Leo – flying a Guinea-Bissau flag – as it was “leaving the combat zone with a cargo of grain”.

Foreign minister Andriy Sybiga said the crew included citizens of Syria and India, while prime minister Sergiy Koretsky said the vessel was struck near Odesa after leaving port.

“Eight crew members were rescued,” Kyiv transport minister Mykola Kalashnyk said on Telegram. “Two of them were injured. Unfortunately, as of now, six sailors are confirmed dead, and four more are missing.”

Sybiga confirmed a Ukrainian maritime pilot had been killed in the attack, adding in the statement on X: “While the world is still responding to Russia’s brutal overnight attack on Kyiv, Moscow continues its campaign of terror throughout the day.”

Separatelly, Russia carried out one of its biggest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on Saturday-Sunday, launching a five-hour overnight assault that left at least six people dead and dozens injured, and caused fires and damage across the capital.

Ukrainian officials said the capital had been hit with about 40 Iskander-M and hypersonic Zircon missiles. A three-storey building caught fire in the capital’s central Shevchenkivskyi district, with rescuers digging out several people trapped inside and recovering a body. Four other areas were hit, with fires reported at offices and residential buildings and a dormitory.

Ukrainian ⁠forces struck three oil depots and ⁠a ⁠fuel facility ​in Russia’s southern Stavropol region, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on ⁠Sunday. Three Russian ​tankers ​from the “shadow ​fleet” had ‌also been ​struck ​in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian president also said on X.

On the weekend, Russian president Vladimir Putin thanked North Korea for supporting Russia’s war on Ukraine as he met visiting foreign minister Choe Son Hui.

“I would like once again to express my gratitude for the support provided to the special military operation we are conducting,” Putin said on Sunday.

“We will never forget” the “heroic deeds” of North Korean soldiers, who would be “honoured in the same way as our compatriots”, the Russian president added.

Russia’s foreign ministry said on Saturday that Choe was visiting at the invitation of foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

North Korea has sent troops to Russia’s Kursk region and supplied weapons systems to support Moscow’s war effort, while in return analysts say the impoverished and isolated country has received financial assistance, food, energy supplies and military technology from Moscow.

Separately, Russian anti-war politician Boris Nadezhdin has said he will not be running in September’s legislative elections, saying he has been “silenced” and “pushed out of politics”.

Nadezhdin – one of the few politicians in Russia openly criticising Putin and Moscow’s Ukraine offensive – had recently been convicted for displaying “extremist symbols”.

“My ability to legally engage in opposition politics in Russia has been exhausted,” he wrote on Telegram on Sunday.

“I’m not prepared to put at risk those who support me and took part in the election campaign”.

The 63-year-old’s campaign had been severely compromised since he was declared a “foreign agent” earlier this month, followed by his sentencing for “displaying extremist symbols”, in that case posting a video in 2023 that briefly showed deceased dissident Alexei Navalny. – Reuters and Guardian