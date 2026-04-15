Student kills at least nine people in second Turkish school shooting in two days

A teenage student shot at least nine people dead – eight of them children – and wounded at least 20 others at a middle school in southeastern ​Turkey on Wednesday, the interior minister said.

It is the country’s second school attack in two days.

Three students and one teacher died in the attack in the province of ​Kahramanmaras, governor Mukerrem Unluer told reporters, adding the shooter had shot and killed himself ⁠in the commotion.

“An eighth-grade student came with five weapons and ‌seven magazines – ‌which ​we believe to be his former police officer father’s – in his bag, entered two classrooms where fifth ⁠grade students were, causing deaths ​and injuries indiscriminately,” Unluer said.

Eighth-grade ​students in Turkey are usually aged 13 or 14, and those in ‌the fifth grade are aged ​10 and 11.

The governor added that four of the wounded ⁠were in critical condition and undergoing ⁠surgery.

School shootings ​are very rare in Turkey.

Unverified footage showed several students jumping from a second-storey window at the school as gunshots echoed around the grounds. Unverified CCTV footage from the school showed the attacker shooting two students walking down a hallway.

Television footage from the school grounds on Wednesday showed ambulances arriving at ‌the school where police ⁠and crowds had gathered by the gate. Justice minister Akin Gurlek said on X that an investigation had been launched ‌into the attack.

On Tuesday, a former student opened fire at a school in ​the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, wounding at least ​16 people, including students and teachers, before killing himself. – Reuters