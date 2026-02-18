Trump exerting undue pressure on Ukraine to make concessions, says Zelenskiy

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Donald Trump's calls for Ukrainian concessions: 'I hope it is just his tactics and not the decision.' Photograph: Michael Probst/AP

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said US president Donald Trump was exerting ‌undue pressure on him in trying to secure a resolution to the nearly four-year-old war pitting Kyiv against Moscow.

Zelenskiy, in ‌an interview with US website Axios, also said any plan requiring Ukraine to give up territory that Russia ​had not captured in the eastern Donbas region would be rejected by Ukrainians if put to a referendum.

Axios quoted Zelenskiy as saying it was “not fair” that Trump kept publicly calling on Ukraine, not Russia, to make concessions in ​negotiating terms for a peace plan.

“I hope it is just his tactics and not the decision,” Axios quoted Zelenskiy as ⁠saying in the interview, conducted by phone as Russian, Ukrainian and US negotiators held ‌talks ‌in ​Geneva.

Trump has twice in recent days suggested it was up to Ukraine and Zelenskiy to take steps to ensure the talks proved successful.

“Ukraine better ⁠come to the table fast. That’s ​all I’m telling you,” Trump told reporters aboard Air ​Force One on Monday.

Zelenskiy, Axios said, suggested it might be easier to put pressure on Ukraine than ‌on Russia.

He thanked Trump again for ​his peacemaking efforts and said his conversations with the top US negotiators, envoy Steve ⁠Witkoff and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, ⁠did not involve ​the same kind of pressure.

“We respect each other,” Axios quoted him as saying. He added that he was “not such a person” to fold easily under pressure.

Zelenskiy said that acceding to Russia’s demand to take over the entire Donbas region – it now holds about 88 per cent of it – would be unacceptable to Ukrainian voters if they were asked to consider it in a referendum.

“Emotionally, people will never forgive this. Never. They will not forgive ... ‌me, they will not ⁠forgive [the United States],” Zelenskiy said, adding that Ukrainians “can’t understand why” they would be asked to give up additional land.

“This is part of our country, all these citizens, ‌the flag, the land.”

He called again for positions to be frozen at the current front lines of the conflict.

“I think ​that if we will put in the document ... that we stay ​where we stay on the contact line, I think that people will support this [in a] referendum,” Axios quoted him as saying.

Ukrainian, Russian and US officials, meanwhile, are set to reconvene on Wednesday for a second day of trilateral talks, the latest in a string of negotiations aimed at securing a peace that has proved elusive.

After the first day of discussions on Tuesday in Geneva, Switzerland, negotiators offered no public sign of progress.

The talks are expected to focus on the fate of Ukrainian-held territory in the east that Russia wants under its control as the price for ending the war – a demand that Ukraine has said is a non-starter.

It is one of two main obstacles to a peace deal, along with the question of postwar western security guarantees for Ukraine to deter any future Russian invasion. – Reuters