Senior Russian military official shot and wounded in Moscow

The Kremlin star, bearing a Z letter, a tactical insignia of Russian troops in Ukraine, in Moscow. A senior ‍Russian military official was shot in the cty on Friday. Photograph: Alexander Nemenov/AFP/Getty Images

A senior ‍Russian military official, lieutenant general Vladimir Alexeyev, ‍was rushed to hospital after being shot in Moscow on ‌Friday, state media reported, citing ⁠investigators.

Alexeyev is deputy chief of ‌the ​main ‍directorate of the general staff at Russia’s defence ministry.

When ⁠Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin ⁠staged a short-lived ⁠mutiny in June 2023, Alexeyev was one ‍of the top officials sent to negotiate with him.

Several senior Russian military officials have been assassinated since ‌the start ‌of the war in Ukraine, with Moscow blaming ‌the attacks on Kyiv.

Meanwhile, night-time shelling by Ukraine inflicted “serious damage” in the Russian city of Belgorod, near the border, the ‍region’s governor said early on Friday.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, in a video posted on Telegram after midnight, said city officials were holding an emergency meeting to devise a plan of action.

“I cannot say ‌good evening, unfortunately, my dear friends,” Gladkov said in the video, recorded in near-darkness.

“The enemy has shelled ⁠the civilian city of Belgorod. Everyone knows we have no military targets. There ‌has ​been serious ‍damage. I have been out to look around.”

He did not provide details of the damage. He said the authorities have not set up temporary housing.

Separately, the governor of neighbouring Russia’s region of Bryansk said ⁠Ukraine hit energy facilities using missiles and drones, causing power outage at some ⁠settlements.

Russia and Ukraine said last week ⁠they had halted strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure, but they disagreed on the timeframe for the moratorium. The strikes resumed earlier this ‍week.

The reported attacks took place against the background of US-brokered peace talks.

A post on the unofficial Russian Telegram channel Mash, which has sources in the security services, said missiles had hit the city that lies about 40km from the Ukrainian border and power had been cut in some districts.

In his morning ‌address, Gladkov said the works to restore electric power supply continue.

“As of today, we have not been able to fully restore electricity supply in ‌Belgorod,” he said.

Ukrainian forces have regularly attacked Belgorod and nearby parts of the region since Russia’s February ⁠2022 invasion of its smaller neighbour.

Ukraine has said Russian missile and drone attacks on the capital Kyiv in January left about a million people without electricity.

Separately, Starlink internet terminals used by Russian troops in Ukraine have been deactivated, Kyiv said on Thursday, dealing what one official said was a big battlefield setback for ‍Moscow that had disrupted assault operations.

Russian forces have made unauthorised use of thousands of satellite-based Starlink internet connections for secure communications after the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kyiv says.

Ukraine said last week ‌it was working with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to block the use of Starlink terminals used on Russian attack drones and was trying to compile a “white list” of all Ukraine’s ⁠terminals so the Russian ones could be turned off.

“Starlinks included in the ‘white list’ are working — Russian terminals have already been ‌blocked,” ​Ukraine’s defence ‍minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who took office last month, wrote on Telegram, adding that the list was still being updated.

SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Musk said on Sunday that moves by SpaceX to stop the unauthorised use of Starlink by Russia seemed to have worked.

A Russian military blog, “Two Majors”, ⁠said there had been a big failure of Starlink terminals on the Russian side that started on Wednesday evening.