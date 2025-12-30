Eurostar cancels all Channel Tunnel train services due to power supply issues

Vehicles queueing to board Le Shuttle at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone, Kent. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Eurostar on Tuesday ‍cancelled all its cross-Channel train services until further notice following a power supply problem in the tunnel ‌that links Britain and France, a ⁠company spokesperson said.

Services have been cancelled on the Eurostar passenger service and the Le Shuttle train, which carries cars and freight vehicles between terminals at Folkestone, Kent, and Calais, France.

Queues of motorists have already formed at Folkestone, Kent, while the 7.01am passenger train that left St Pancras International this morning has yet to arrive in Paris and is now running four hours late.

In a notice posted on its website earlier, the Eurostar operator said: “Due to a problem with the overhead power supply in the Channel tunnel and a subsequent failed Le Shuttle train, we strongly advise all our passengers to postpone their journey to a different date. Please don’t come to the station unless you already have a ticket to travel.”

A statement on the Le Shuttle website said: “We are experiencing severe disruptions to our service due to an overhead power supply issue; services are delayed.

“We’re working hard to resolve this. Thank you for understanding.”

Eurostar’s website shows four services between London and Paris have been cancelled on Tuesday, and a further three are delayed.

Le Shuttle earlier said its services are temporarily suspended for both terminals, with a delay of around three-and-a-half hours on the Folkestone side.

The Port of Dover has said that ferry operators running between Dover and Calais have capacity for extra passengers looking for alternative routes, according to a BBC report.

Channel tunnel trains carry tens of thousands of passengers and vehicles a day during the Christmas season. – Agencies