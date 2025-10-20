In pictures: The jewels of ‘incalculable’ value taken in Louvre heist

Crown of Empress Eugénie, which was on display at the Apollo Gallery at the Louvre museum in Paris. Thieves broke in to the Louvre and fled with jewellery, but the crown was found broken and later retrieved. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/ AFP via Getty Images

In an audacious raid on Sunday, thieves stole eight items of jewellery of what officials described as “incalculable” value from the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The gang targeted the Louvre’s Apollo Gallery, which contains France’s historic collection of crown jewels.

The thieves also tried to steal the crown of Empress Eugénie, wife to Napoleon III, which features eight gold eagles, 1,354 diamonds, 1,136 rose-cut diamonds and 56 emeralds, but they left it behind after guards interrupted the raid.

These are the stolen items.

Tiara of Empress Eugénie

Empress Eugénie’s crown was displayed along with several other of her possessions such as a tiara that features 212 pearls, 1,998 diamonds and 992 rose-cut diamonds.

Empress Eugénie's diadem of pearls, which was on display at the Apollo Gallery. Photograph: Maeva Destombes/ Hans Lucas/ AFP/ Getty Images

Sapphire tiara, necklace and earring

The Louvre says it is not known who commissioned or created a series of sapphire items kept in the gallery, which date from the early 19th century and were worn by, among others, Queen Hortense, wife of Louis Bonaparte and Queen Marie-Amélie, wife of Louis Philippe I.

The set includes a tiara featuring 24 Ceylon sapphires and 1,083 diamonds, as well as a necklace that includes eight sapphires, surrounded by diamonds in intricate gold settings, and a pair of sapphire earrings. Only one of the earrings was taken in the robbery, the French culture ministry said in a news release.

The set also originally included three brooches, a comb and two bracelets, and is a “precious testimony to Parisian jewellery,” the Louvre says on its website.

A set of jewellery of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense displayed at the Apollo Gallery at the Louvre museum in Paris. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/ AFP/ Getty Images

Parts of Napoleon’s emerald wedding gift set

An emerald and diamond necklace joined the Louvre’s collection only in 2004. It was originally given by Napoleon to Marie Louise, his second wife, for their marriage in 1810.

The necklace includes 32 emeralds, both pearl and lozenge shaped, as well as 1,138 diamonds.

The Louvre says that Napoleon ordered two sets of sumptuous jewellery to celebrate the marriage, including another set featuring opal and diamonds.

The Louvre’s set also includes a pair of emerald and diamond earrings, which the thieves also stole.

Necklace and earrings of the set of jewelry of Empress Marie-Louise, which was on display at the Apollo Gallery at the Louvre museum in Paris. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/AFP/Getty Images

Empress Eugénie brooch

Other items in the Louvre that belonged to the empress are diamond brooches, among them a piece from 1855. It is called a reliquary brooch, although the Louvre says that the diamond-clad item does not contain any spaces to house a holy relic.

The Empress Eugenie Brooch, an antique diamond bow brooch, on display when on sale in New York in 2008. The brooch was purchased by the Louvre Museum for $10.7 million. Photograph: JB Reed/ Bloomberg/ Getty Images

Empress Eugénie decorative bow

The empress also wore a glittering decorative bow featuring jewelled tassels. It was described as the centrepiece of a belt, although the Louvre’s website says there is no imagery of the finished item. The bow includes 2,438 diamonds and 196 rose-cut diamonds.

The Apollo Gallery at the Louvre museum in Paris, scene of a robbery on Sunday morning. Photograph: Stephane de Sakutin/ AFP/ Getty Images

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.