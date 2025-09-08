A second French government seems set to fall in less than a year. What’s going on?

French prime minister François Bayrou is set to lose a vote of no confidence. Photograph: JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images

Another French government is set to collapse as prime minister François Bayrou heads into a confidence vote he looks certain to lose, compounding the political crisis facing Europe’s second-largest economy.

What is happening today?

Mr Bayrou, a centrist politician who has been prime minister since last December, has called a confidence vote in the National Assembly in an effort to force deputies to either back his painful budget plan or get rid of him.

Speeches will start in the parliament this afternoon, with voting expected between 6pm and 7pm (Irish time). The result will be known soon after.

The gamble seems sure to backfire, with Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally and parties on the left to vote against Mr Bayrou and his shaky minority government.

Trying to claw back France’s spiralling levels of public debt has dominated Mr Bayrou’s nine-month term in office. His proposed austerity budget includes €44 billion in cuts and savings, including an unpopular plan to scrap two public holidays.

France’s budget difficulties are causing unease in the financial markets. Mr Bayrou would be the second prime minister to fall in less than a year, after failing to get a tough-love budget past parliament.

France's prime minister, François Bayrou. Photograph: Christophe Ena/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Michel Barnier, a conservative grandee and former EU negotiator during Brexit, saw his minority government collapse when he lost a confidence vote in parliament, after using emergency powers to push through spending cuts.

The current government has the support of French president Emmanuel Macron’s centrist allies and the smaller, centre-right Republicans.

Mr Bayrou was banking on his confidence vote gambit pressuring the centre-left Socialist Party to reluctantly row in behind his budget, and Ms Le Pen’s party perhaps abstaining.

Instead, Socialist leader Olivier Faure and Ms Le Pen said they will vote against him, meaning his government is heading for near-certain collapse.

What will happen if Bayrou resigns?

Mr Macron holds the cards in this scenario. If Mr Bayrou is forced to resign then the president can tap someone else on the shoulder to give forming a government a go.

Whoever is chosen would face the same problem of trying to govern in a parliament where no political bloc commands a majority.

Another option would be for the president to call fresh parliamentary elections. It was Mr Macron’s decision to call a snap parliamentary election last year that left France in its current state of political paralysis.

French prime minister François Bayrou and president Emmanuel Macron attend a farewell to arms ceremony earlier this month. Photograph: Christophe Ena/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

The third and most dramatic option would be for Mr Macron himself to resign, triggering an early presidential election to break the deadlock currently gripping French politics. That is unlikely to happen, given Mr Macron could not run himself, having already served two consecutive terms.

Would a new prime minister fare any better?

A new resident in the Matignon, the office of the prime minister, would face the same political conundrum that recent predecessors failed to find an answer to.

National Assembly elections last year resulted in a hung parliament where no group was close to a majority.

On the far right there is Ms Le Pen’s surging National Rally, which gained a lot of seats and continues to poll as the most popular party in France.

Jordan Bardella (L), president of National Rally, and Marine Le Pen, leader of National Rally. Photograph: Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

Mr Macron’s centrist Renaissance camp lost a third of its deputies and would be fighting for its survival if fresh elections were called.

Left-wing parties formed an electoral pact, the New Popular Front (NPF), to pool their support in what was a successful effort to keep the far right from winning an outright majority.

Parties who came together under the NPF banner won the most seats, but were still way short of the numbers needed to govern.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s radical France Unbowed party and the more moderate Socialist Party have gone their separate ways since then, as many expected them to do.

Should Mr Bayrou follow Mr Barnier out the door, France will again be left without a government or a budget, and Mr Macron will be running short of options for what to do about that.