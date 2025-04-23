Trump claims Zelenskiy is making it ‘difficult to settle’ war in Ukraine

A view of the aftermath of a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Photograph: Yevhen Titov/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Russia-Ukraine peace deal is “very close”, Donald Trump has claimed as he urged Kyiv to accept territorial concessions as part of an end to fighting.

The US president said his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s insistence he would not recognise Russian ownership of Crimea was making it “difficult to settle” the war.

Mr Trump’s latest intervention on his Truth Social social media platform came after the latest efforts in London to broker peace were downgraded to technical talks, following the decision by US secretary of state Marco Rubio not to attend.

The US administration is urging Kyiv to accept Russia’s continued control of occupied Ukrainian regions and to accept Moscow’s ownership of the Crimean peninsula as part of a peace settlement. Russian president Vladimir Putin’s forces would be required to withdraw from some territory, as would Ukraine’s military.

Mr Zelenskiy has reportedly rebuffed suggestions he could cede Crimea to Moscow.

Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Nobody is asking Zelensky to recognise Crimea as Russian Territory but, if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?

“It’s inflammatory statements like Zelensky’s that makes it so difficult to settle this War. He has nothing to boast about! The situation for Ukraine is dire — He can have Peace or, he can fight for another three years before losing the whole Country.

“I have nothing to do with Russia, but have much to do with wanting to save, on average, five thousand Russian and Ukrainian soldiers a week, who are dying for no reason whatsoever. The statement made by Zelensky today will do nothing but prolong the ‘killing field,’ and nobody wants that!

“We are very close to a Deal, but the man with ‘no cards to play’ should now, finally, GET IT DONE.”

Speaking to reporters during a visit to India, US vice president JD Vance warned it is time for Ukraine and Russia to agree the terms of a peace deal or the US would “walk away from this process”.

Mr Trump’s envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg, represented Washington in the London discussions in the place of Mr Rubio, who was unable to attend due to a scheduling issue, according to US authorities.

Ukraine’s defence minister Rustem Umerov said his country’s delegation had productive talks with Mr Kellogg in London.

“We talked about our consistent position regarding a ceasefire, also about security guarantees. For my part, I believe the meeting was very productive and successful,” Mr Umerov said in televised comments shortly after Mr Trump’s Truth Social posts.

The London meeting is a follow-up to a similar session in Paris last week where US, Ukrainian and European officials discussed ways to achieve peace. Trump’s Ukraine envoy Gen Keith Kellogg will still be in London for the talks.

The objective last week was for the Americans, Europeans and Ukrainians to formulate a joint position by trying to move Washington closer to the European and Ukrainian position, European diplomats said.

But some of Washington’s proposals were unacceptable to European countries and Kyiv, multiple sources said, leaving the sides divided.

Rubio last week said a US framework that he and Witkoff proposed in Paris received an encouraging reception. But the sources said that among the US proposals was recognising Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea, a move that is a non-starter for Europe and Ukraine.

Beyond Crimea, other major sticking points remain, including Russia’s push for lifting of European Union sanctions against it before negotiations are finished, which Europe staunchly opposes, diplomats said.

European powers last week detailed to the United States what they view as the non-negotiable aspects of a potential Ukraine-Russia peace accord, France’s foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said on Tuesday, playing down chances for a deal this week.

The US proposed last week to establish a neutral zone at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Russian-occupied Ukraine, according to European diplomats. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he would be ready to partner with the United States to restore the plant, which is not operating.

Some of Washington’s ideas are also likely to displease Moscow. Two diplomats said the US was not pushing a Russian demand to demilitarise Ukraine and was not opposed to a European force as part of future security guarantees for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a Russian drone attack on the city of Marhanets in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region killed seven people and injured six others, the regional governor said on social media on Wednesday.

Russian forces destroyed an energy facility in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson early on Wednesday, the governor of that region said.

Oleksandr Prokudin said the facility, which provided the city of Kherson with electricity, had come under Russian artillery and drone attacks for more than 24 hours.

“Our military fought all night to repel the enemy attacks. However, in the morning, the Russians succeeded in destroying the energy facility,” Prokudin said on Telegram.

The drone attacks are continuing and there could be emergency power cuts as energy workers are working to stabilise the situation, he added.

In total Russia launched 134 drones in overnight attacks targeting Ukraine, Ukraine’s air force said on Wednesday.

Air defence units shot down 67 drones, and another 47 drones were redirected by electronic warfare, the air force said in a post on Telegram. – Agencies