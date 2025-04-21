Russia launches missiles, drones as Putin’s ‘Easter ceasefire’ ends, Ukraine says

Ukrainian soldiers hold traditional Orthodox Easter sweets, waiting for a military chaplain to sprinkle them with holy water in in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

Russia launched missiles and drones targeting Ukraine early on Monday, hours after the one-day Easter ceasefire declared by Russian president Vladimir Putin came to an end.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or major damages from the attacks, regional Ukrainian officials said on social media.

Both Kyiv and Moscow had accused each other of thousands of attacks that violated the truce that the Kremlin indicated on Sunday would not be extended.

Washington said it would welcome an extension of the truce, and president Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated several times Ukraine’s willingness to pause strikes for 30 days in the war.

But Mr Putin, who launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and who ordered on Saturday the halt in all military activity along the front line until midnight Moscow time on Sunday, did not give orders to extend it.

“There were no other commands,” Russia’s Tass state news agency cited Kremlin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying when asked whether the ceasefire could be prolonged.

Eastern Ukraine was placed under air raid alerts starting minutes after midnight on Monday, and Kyiv and the central regions were placed on alert for about an hour.

There were no reports of strikes on the Ukrainian capital, but officials in the port city of Mykolaiv said that it had been hit by Russian missiles. There were no immediate reports of damages.

Russia’s Voronezh region that borders Ukraine was also under air raid alerts for two hours overnight, and the borders regions of Kursk and parts of Belgorod were briefly under missile threat as well, regional officials said.

While there were no air raid alerts in Ukraine on Sunday, Ukrainian forces reported Russia committed nearly 3,000 violations of its own ceasefire with the heaviest attacks and shelling seen along the Pokrovsk part of the frontline, Mr Zelenskiy said earlier on Monday.

Russia’s defence ministry said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had shot at Russian positions 444 times and said it had counted more than 900 Ukrainian drone attacks, saying also that there were deaths and injuries among the civilian population.

US president Donald Trump, hoping to clinch a lasting peace deal, struck an optimistic note Sunday, saying that “hopefully” the two sides would make a deal “this week” to end the conflict.

On Friday, Mr Trump and his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said the US would walk away from peace efforts unless there are clear signs of progress soon. – Reuters