One killed and nine injured by Russian strikes on Kherson city

The funeral ceremony of 11-year-old Maksym Martynenko and his parents Mykola and Nataliia killed by a Russian missile strike on April 13th, 2025, outside Sumy, northeastern Ukraine. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/AFP

Russian glide bombs and artillery have struck a city in southern Ukraine, killing one person and injuring nine others as Moscow’s forces continue daily attacks across the country.

The city of Kherson was struck with glide bombs on Wednesday morning – and when rescue teams arrived at the scene, Russian forces then launched an artillery barrage, said the region’s head Oleksandr Prokudin.

He added: “This is a deliberate tactic by Russia to hinder the rescue of the injured and harm doctors, rescuers, and police.”

The attack damaged a sports facility, a supermarket, residential buildings and civilian vehicles, Mr Prokudin said.

The strike on Kherson followed other deadly attacks in recent days. On Sunday two Russian ballistic missile hit the northeastern city of Sumy near the Russian border, killing 35 people and injuring more than 100 others in the deadliest attack on Ukrainian civilians this year.

The Russian military said the strike had targeted a gathering of senior military officers.

The attack on Sumy and other areas came even as Moscow and Kyiv both agreed last month to implement a 30-day halt on strikes on energy facilities. Both parties have differed on the start time for stopping strikes and alleged daily breaches by the other side.

Asked on Wednesday if Russia is going to stop abiding by the limited ceasefire after 30 days, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov demurred, saying the decision would be made later.

Moscow has effectively refused to accept a comprehensive ceasefire that US president Donald Trump has sought and Ukraine has endorsed. Russia has made the accord conditional on a halt in Ukraine’s mobilisation efforts and western arms supplies – demands rejected by Ukraine. Kyiv believes Moscow’s forces are gearing up for a fresh offensive.

Russian forces hold the battlefield advantage in Ukraine, pressing attacks in several sectors of the 965km frontline, and Kyiv has warned Moscow is planning a new offensive to improve its negotiating position.

The Russian military said it downed 26 Ukrainian drones over several Russian regions early on Wednesday.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio and White House envoy Steve Witkoff were travelling to Europe on Wednesday for talks about ending Russia’s war in Ukraine and laying the groundwork for a nuclear deal with Iran.

Rubio and Witkoff were due to meet with European counterparts in Paris on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the Ukraine war, the US state department said.

A French diplomatic source said the top US diplomat would meet his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot on Thursday, and they will discuss the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and the Iran nuclear deal. – Agencies