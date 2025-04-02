Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of breaching energy truce

Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv on Wednesday. Kyiv said at least eight people were injured, including three children. Photograph: Sergey Kozlov/EPA-EFE

Russia and Ukraine accused each other on Wednesday of launching new attacks against each other’s energy facilities, in violation of a US-brokered moratorium.

Both sides said they were providing details of the alleged violations to the United States, which persuaded Moscow and Kyiv to agree to the limited truce last month as a hoped-for stepping stone towards a full ceasefire.

Russia’s defence ministry said Ukraine had conducted drone and shelling attacks in the western Kursk region that cut off power to more than 1,500 households.

In the Russian-held part of Ukraine’s Luhansk region, the state gas company said a Ukraine drone strike on a gas distribution station had left more than 11,000 customers around the town of Svatove with limited access to gas.

READ MORE

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian drone hit an energy substation in Sumy region and artillery fire damaged a power line in Dnipropetrovsk, cutting off electricity to nearly 4,000 consumers.

The administration of US president Donald Trump is impatient with both sides to move faster towards ending the three-year war.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the fact that President Vladimir Putin had agreed the energy truce was evidence he was serious about engaging in a peace process – something that Kyiv and some of its European allies dispute.

Mr Peskov said Moscow would keep working with the Americans despite what he called daily Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure.

Mr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russia was breaking the energy truce and called on the US to boost sanctions against Moscow, as Mr Trump has threatened to do.

Ukraine said last month it was willing to accept a full 30-day ceasefire but Mr Putin declined to agree to that, questioning how it would be monitored and raising concerns that Ukraine would use the breathing space to mobilise more soldiers and acquire more weapons from the West. − Reuters